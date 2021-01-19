Breakingviews - Goldman progress masked by trading boom, bad deeds

Reuters Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - It's nearly a year since Goldman Sachs boss David Solomon laid out ambitious targets for his Wall Street firm, but it might as well be a lifetime. The bank’s 2020 performance was buffeted wildly by a combination of good times for traders, terrible times for almost everyone else, and a legacy of bad behavior in Goldman’s own ranks. Remove the noise and Goldman still hit a sweet spot.

Goldman’s earnings grew 13% to $8.9 billion in a year in which most rivals saw double-digit declines. Bank of America on Tuesday reported a 37% drop, following Citigroup, JPMorgan and Wells Fargo southward. The difference is trading income, which accounts for almost half of Goldman’s revenue, and which surged. That more than outweighed the fines the bank paid to settle its role in Malaysia’s 1MDB scandal, an atonement that knocked around $3.4 billion off its net profit.

Look past the 1MDB fine, and Goldman would have made a return on equity of 15%, its best since 2009. That’s not all Solomon’s doing. Deduct the $3 billion increase in markets-related earnings – a Covid-19 windfall – and that figure falls by about 3.8 percentage points. But it’s still higher than the 10% the firm produced in 2019, and above Goldman’s likely cost of equity.

It’s undoubtedly progress. Under the surface, the $100 billion bank is becoming more efficient: It is already half way to its $1.3 billion medium-term cost-cutting target. Furthermore, Goldman’s giant operations are gradually getting cheaper to fund, thanks to its efforts at gathering retail deposits. Those increased by a third. Again, Covid-19 swelled deposits at all big lenders. Even Wells Fargo, which is in the doghouse for years of scamming its customers, grew its retail balances by 21%.

Solomon may have picked an unfortunate moment to set big targets, but his timing when it comes to retail banking is nifty. Goldman benefits from the surge in deposits but isn’t being dragged down by the slump in lending and the sliding rates that have impacted other big lenders. Interest makes up around half of Bank of America and JPMorgan’s revenue, but still only one-tenth of Goldman’s. Solomon started the year with good intentions, and ended it with good fortune.

