Breakingviews - Founder move confirms Pinduoduo’s coming of age

Reuters Reuters

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Pinduoduo is coming of age in a radical way. Colin Huang is stepping down as chairman of the $197 billion Chinese e-commerce company he founded and relinquishing special voting rights that gave him control. It comes less than three years after he took the Groupon-like outfit that matches farmers to consumers public in New York. It’s a bold, rare move by a Chinese technology tycoon.

Huang is making a cleaner break after stepping down as chief executive in July when he handed the reins to the group Technology Officer Chen Lei. His successor will additionally take on the chairman title. As part of the move, Huang’s voting right which stood at 80.3% in September will fall and the ordinary votes attached to his roughly 29% stake in the company at the time will be entrusted to the board.

The timing is intriguing coming as Pinduoduo shakes off some of its underdog status. The six-year-old company’s shares have risen some 340% in the past year, and it overtook rival JD.com’s market value in November. It counts more customers too, claiming some 788 million annual active users. Big numbers aside, Pinduoduo remains in third place in terms of market share, with nearly 7% of the Chinese e-commerce market in 2020, according to Euromonitor. Alibaba, is up top.

Huang’s exit though feels slightly premature. Results released on Wednesday show revenue at the company rose 146% to 26.5 billion yuan ($4.1 billion) year-on-year in the fourth quarter, although it swung into a net loss from the previous three month period as total expenses rose, and sales and marketing costs leaped 59% year-on-year to 14.7 billion yuan. He leaves behind a thin bench of top talent too. The company is spending heavily to become “the world’s top grocer” but doesn’t list a chief financial officer in its management team.

There is a vague implication that Huang’s new focus on his passion researching food and life sciences, including synthetically produced alternative meats could deliver breakthroughs that pay back and could drive the future of the company. But investors were less than impressed with the immediate implications. Pinduoduo’s shares fell over 8% in early morning trade. Huang’s exit leaves a shortage of top talent for a young company as rising costs bite.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.