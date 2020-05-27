Breakingviews - Europe’s bond taboo finally broken by pandemic

Reuters Reuters

MILAN (Reuters Breakingviews) - The coronavirus may have done what euro zone crisis could not: persuade the European Union to shrug off its bond taboo. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday unveiled a plan to jointly borrow 750 billion euros to help EU states recover from Covid-19. There are obstacles. But the pandemic may help the 27-member union lose its aversion to joint borrowing.

The plan, modelled on a recent Franco-German proposal, breaks new ground in several ways. First, it envisages the EU issuing a large quantity of debt, boosting the commission’s next budget to an unprecedented 1.85 trillion euros. The bonds – dubbed “Next Generation EU” - will be collectively backed by member states through the EU budget, increasing their appeal to investors. And they will be repaid over a long period of time, potentially stretching to 2058.

Secondly, 500 billion euros – equivalent to more than 3% of the EU’s annual economic output - will be handed to member states in the form of grants and will not count towards national debt. This is a big shift from previous aid packages, where the EU offered aid in the form of cheap loans. It will come as a relief to indebted governments like Italy and Spain, which were facing questions about their ability to finance the economic recovery from the pandemic.

Some of the details are still fuzzy. But the funds are likely to be allocated according to the extent of the health crisis suffered by each country, rather than its economic size or contribution to the EU budget. That means Italy, say, will get a bigger proportion than Germany, which has suffered fewer deaths from Covid-19.

Not everyone will like the plan. A group of four northern EU states led by the Netherlands have said they will only back loans, not grants. But the commission’s suggestion that the funds should be used for investments and reforms may allay these countries’ fears that precious EU money will be wasted on subsidies and handouts.

Breaking remaining resistance to common deficit will require some effort. But Angela Merkel, who takes over the rotating EU presidency in July, has already endorsed the idea. If the global pandemic cannot break the EU’s taboo on joint borrowing, it’s hard to think that anything else will.

