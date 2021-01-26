Breakingviews - EU strikes oafish first blow in new vaccine fight

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Failing crops can lead to misery and economic pain. The same is true for the disappointing yield of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine. The $141 billion drug giant has cut its delivery to the European Union by 60% in the first quarter. Europe’s response, however, looks clumsy, and may even trigger a damaging battle for coronavirus treatments.

Europe is not alone in its vaccine pain. AstraZeneca had already told Australia that it experienced a “significant supply shock” which could cut its expected delivery of jabs in the three months to March. Thailand can expect 25% less than planned and Norway’s haul was cut by more than 80%. Europe, however, is demanding a fix, saying on Monday evening that vaccine makers will now have to provide notifications if they want to export doses manufactured in the bloc to third countries.

Manufacturing snafus are not surprising. AstraZeneca’s vaccine, which was developed along with the University of Oxford, is created through a complicated biological process, requiring constant fine-tuning and vast 4,000-litre fermenters, which are in short supply.

Such explanations are little use to the European Commission’s health minister Stella Kyriakides. She is under pressure to explain the bloc’s sluggish vaccine rollout, which has resulted in just 2% of citizens getting a jab so far. Brussels took longer to approve the Pfizer remedy and has yet to rubber-stamp AstraZeneca’s product. It was an early backer of the Sanofi vaccine which failed to produce enough of an immune response in the elderly, and slow to place orders with rival drugmakers, waiting until August to sign a contract for 400 million of AstraZeneca’s jabs. That put it behind Japan, the United States and the United Kingdom.

The threatened export checks may not do much to speed up Europe’s rollout. They could, potentially, make it harder for AstraZeneca to favour other countries over the bloc if it wanted to. Yet the drugmaker already makes vaccines in the regions they are intended for to prevent restrictions, with hubs in Europe, Asia, the United States and even the UK. The checks might affect other vaccine makers, such as Pfizer. Even then, the risk is that an aggressive move only triggers a bigger backlash from rival countries, like the United States. Europe’s threat, reminiscent of countries’ scramble for vaccines at the start of the crisis, looks self-defeating.

