Breakingviews - Dixon: Reports of euro’s death greatly exaggerated

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Both pro- and anti-Europeans are saying the coronavirus pandemic may tear the European Union to shreds and destroy the euro. In fact, the bloc is muddling through.

A common theory among lovers and haters of Europe’s single currency is that you can’t have a successful monetary union without a full fiscal union. And since the euro zone has been unwilling to create a vast single budget, it will fail.

This thesis was all the rage during the euro crisis in the first half of the last decade. And yet the single currency is still here. The 19 countries which share the euro always seem to do just enough to keep it on track.

Take last Thursday’s deal between euro zone finance ministers. Doomsayers will point out that the total size of the package of support they agreed is only 540 billion euros - a mere 4.5% of the bloc’s gross domestic product. Besides, it’s not even aid. The loans on offer will merely add to some countries’ already massive debt burdens.

What’s more, although the Eurogroup of finance ministers will work on a “recovery fund”, it didn’t agree anything firm. The French say the fund will be financed by joint debt - so-called “coronabonds”. The Germans and Dutch say it won’t.

FISCAL UNION ISN'T DESIRABLE...

This spat plays into the narrative that the meanness of northern European countries combined with the profligacy of the southern ones means that the single currency will eventually split apart at the seams.

But it’s naive to think countries will transfer huge chunks of money to other states and underwrite their debts without a big say in how the cash is spent. And Greece’s experience during its long drawn-out crisis shows that it’s humiliating to accept money with strings attached.

Does anybody really want Dutch Finance Minister Wopke Hoekstra - who last month crassly suggested the European Commission should investigate why some countries don’t have enough money to pay their own way during the pandemic - poking his nose into their business?

...OR NECESSARY

Fortunately, Italy and the other southerners can survive without a “transfer” union and coronabonds.

True, the bloc has been slow to get its act together - and there was initially no solidarity. For example, Germany and France banned the export of medical protection kit such as masks and gloves so they wouldn’t run out themselves. And Christine Lagarde, the European Central Bank president, said last month that the central bank was “not here to close spreads” - a remark that sent Italian bond yields sharply higher.

But these mistakes have been corrected. What’s more, a significant package of support has already been agreed and more will be provided as the crisis unfolds. This sends a strong political signal that the euro zone wishes to hang together.

ECB TO THE RESCUE

Despite all the noise it has generated, the cash promised by the Eurogroup is the least important element. The vital step was the ECB’s decision last month to spend another 750 billion euros on bonds via its new Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme. That could take its total bond-buying this year to 1.1 trillion euros, or 9% of euro zone GDP.

The central bank added that it was “fully prepared” to increase the programme’s size. It wouldn’t be surprising if it was eventually doubled.

With the ECB buying bonds from investors, it will be relatively easy for governments to sell new debt to the market at low rates. For example, Italian 10-year bonds were yielding a modest 1.7% on Tuesday.

The finance ministers haven’t blinked at these extraordinary measures. In fact, they welcomed the central bank’s “resolute action”. This followed an earlier decision to suspend the EU’s fiscal rules, meaning governments no longer have to keep their budget deficits below 3% of GDP and so can take advantage of the ECB’s largesse.

OUTRIGHT MONETARY TRANSACTIONS?

The Eurogroup meeting also unlocked another potentially powerful tool in the ECB’s kitbag – so-called “Outright Monetary Transactions”. This would let the central bank buy unlimited amounts of a country’s debt.

The weapon, designed in the midst of the euro crisis, has so far never been deployed. It may not be needed in this crisis either. But it is a more targeted tool than the PEPP, as the ECB would concentrate its firepower on just those countries having problems raising cash. By contrast, under the PEPP, the ECB buys bonds roughly in proportion to each country’s contribution to the central bank’s capital. This means the biggest chunk goes on German debt even though Berlin has no funding issues.

The main reason the ECB hasn’t unleashed its OMT tool before is because it has to be used in tandem with the European Stability Mechanism, the euro zone’s bailout fund. And governments have been reluctant to call on the ESM because its help normally comes with strings attached. Last week, however, the Eurogroup cut most of those strings.

So despite the row over coronabonds, the finance ministers and central bankers have taken steps to channel vast sums of money to troubled countries.

OVER TO NATIONAL GOVERNMENTS

Now the question is how those countries respond. Will their governments turn on the taps to support their people and companies?

It’s a tough decision because, although governments will be able to sell bonds, they will still be responsible for repaying the money. Italy’s debt-to-GDP ratio, which was already 136% before the pandemic, will go through the roof because borrowing will rise while the economy shrinks.

Though interest rates are extremely low, Rome can’t be sure they will stay that way. If not, its debt could spiral out of control and it would face a Greek-style stand-off with its creditors, by far the largest of which would be the ECB.

On the other hand, if the southern countries don’t protect their people, their economies will be hammered even more severely and their debt ratios will rise anyway. So it’s probably best to take the gamble and borrow the money, but keep spending down to the minimum.

Nobody can pretend this is perfect. But before Anglo-Saxon critics in America and the UK carp, they should ask whether their own countries are handling the pandemic much better. In the meantime, reports of the euro’s death are greatly exaggerated.

