Breakingviews - Cox: Mediobanca could be UniCredit’s white knight

ZURICH (Reuters Breakingviews) - Enrico Cuccia founded Mediobanca after World War Two as a bulwark for Italian capitalism against the confiscatory hands of an increasingly meddlesome government. Rome once again appears to be in an interventionist mood. The boardroom ouster of the French boss of UniCredit has scared investors in the country’s second-largest lender. If only Cuccia, who died in 2000, could be reincarnated.

Jean Pierre Mustier didn’t make a lot of friends in Italy during his four-plus years running the bank from its gleaming skyscraper in Milan. Shareholders are poorer. His workers aren’t particularly happy. His cross-town nemesis, Intesa Sanpaolo boss Carlo Messina, has left him in the dust. Perhaps most perilously, he annoyed the powers that be in Rome, from the Bank of Italy and the Treasury to Palazzo Chigi, where Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte resides.

But Mustier’s tenure died on a hill that should unsettle investors in Italian assets. Pressure on UniCredit to help solve one of the government’s nagging financial problems, a looming second bailout of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, was the purported last straw. There were a handful of reasons the board could have called for Mustier’s departure. For shareholders, disagreement over an enforced gavage of Monte Paschi was the worst one of all.

Now that Mustier has gone, investors have concluded UniCredit will inevitably do Rome’s bidding and decimated its stock price. Unless, that is, a white knight offered an alternative. Maybe one that bears gifts that UniCredit needs, bereft as it is of what banking consultants call “the factory” for producing fee-generative asset management products as well as robust digital, investment banking and advisory businesses.

Enter Cuccia’s ghost. Mediobanca today is arguably Italy’s most successful largeish financial institution. It generates returns that in most years surpass its weighted average cost of capital. Since Mustier took charge of UniCredit in 2016, Mediobanca’s total shareholder return is 72%, comfortably beating Intesa’s 38% and a negative 11% at UniCredit.

Mediobanca also has some of what UniCredit could use. Its Compass consumer lending arm, accounting for nearly half of group operating profit, generated a near 30% return on allocated capital in the most recent quarter. Its wealth management arm is smaller but grew 11% in the quarter from the year before, returned 20% and is well suited for a period of ultra-low interest rates. Its digital bank for the affluent, called CheBanca!, was founded during the last financial crisis and now has some 800 private advisers and deposits which offer a cheap source of funding.

The wealth business at UniCredit would also mesh well with Mediobanca’s investment banking arm, whose net income jumped to 85 million euros in the last quarter, up 48% from the prior year. Finally, Mediobanca has a potential candidate to replace Mustier: Chief Executive Alberto Nagel, a 55-year-old Cuccia acolyte who has spent his entire career at the bank tucked behind Milan’s La Scala opera house.

UniCredit has some charms for Mediobanca, too. Nagel has been trying to expand the business beyond Italy, picking up a Paris advisory boutique last year. UniCredit’s position as a lender to companies in Germany, Austria and central and eastern Europe potentially offers a bigger hunting ground for Mediobanca’s financiers.

There’s just one not-so-piccolo problem: Mediobanca’s market capitalisation of 6.6 billion euros. Even after a tumble following Mustier’s exit, UniCredit’s equity is worth almost three times as much. A reverse merger, where the smaller of the two offers to buy its larger cousin for stock, would be super-audacious. It’s the sort of thing Cuccia used to routinely give a whirl, like the proposed merger of Montedison and Gemina in 1995, which ultimately collapsed in the face of new-found Anglo-Saxon investor pressure and angry local magistrates.

To pull off a takeover, Nagel would need to convince UniCredit investors that they would be better off accepting shares in the merged group than if left to the devices of its board under its new chairman, Pier Carlo Padoan. The latter happened to be Italy’s finance minister back in 2017 when Rome decided to plug the holes at Monte Paschi by injecting more than 5 billion euros into Europe’s oldest bank.

Mediobanca’s own shareholders could prove a bigger hurdle. Leonardo Del Vecchio, the spectacles mogul who owns a tenth of the bank and has permission from regulators to double his stake, isn’t a particularly big Nagel fan. At 85, the Luxottica founder is old enough to remember the days when Cuccia shuffled through Milan’s narrow streets, bodyguard close by, to the office where he safeguarded the private wealth of family dynasties like the Agnellis and Pirellis.

Mediobanca would likely need shareholder approval to issue a flood of new stock to UniCredit shareholders. With its shares trading at around 72% of its tangible book value, roughly twice UniCredit’s valuation, it could even propose a premium. But investors would need to see a plan to sweeten the combined group’s returns. Nagel certainly couldn’t propose a deal just to snag the top job at UniCredit, which might anyway be his for the asking.

For UniCredit, though, Mediobanca could be a kind of white knight, freeing the board from a shotgun marriage, brokered by Rome, with Monte Paschi and its concomitant black hole of legal liabilities and non-performing loans.

This is all a bit of fantasy M&A, of course. Just the sort of thing Cuccia in his heyday would have considered to keep the she-wolf of Rome in her cage.

