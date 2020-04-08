Breakingviews - Coronabonds can issue social goods

Reuters Reuters

MUMBAI (Reuters Breakingviews) - Bond markets love a new niche. Indonesia shone a spotlight on a new one this week with a sovereign bond issuance worth $4.3 billion. That included a record 50-year tranche, the longest tenor U.S. dollar bond issue by an Asian nation. The proceeds are cleverly earmarked to “partially” fund the government’s Covid-19 relief effort.

Fixed-income investors embrace social labels, especially if they make portfolios look more responsible without foregoing returns. There are green bonds, Islamic bonds, and gender equality bonds. The newest round of regular bonds with a special spin took off in China: dozens of companies in the People’s Republic have raised funds for “virus control” since February. Buyers include state-owned banks, which are willing to accept lower interest rates for the greater good - even if some or most of the funds are spent on ordinary expenses.

Indonesia is leveraging this template. President Joko Widodo is dealing with a pandemic and a funding crisis at the same time. Indonesia runs a high current account deficit, and hard currency borrowings are equivalent to 35% of GDP, according to Capital Economics – one of the highest in Asia. Much of the country’s government debt is held by foreigners, leaving it vulnerable in a global capital flight. The rupiah is down nearly 16% against the dollar since the start of the year, making it one of the worst-performing Asian currencies. Indeed the country’s finance minister noted funds raised from the virus bonds will help replenish the country’s foreign currency reserves, which dropped $9.4 billion in March. Indonesia also plans local “pandemic bonds”, and new rules allow the central bank to buy government instruments at auction.

To attract investors to the U.S. dollar issue, the 10.5-year tranche offered a coupon of 3.85%, on rough par with comparable Indonesian sovereign dollar bonds. The record 50-year tranche offered 4.5%, which was lapped up by Asian life insurers seeking yield to match their long-term liabilities as underlying global rates plummet. Without the virus pitch, that might have been a harder sell.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.