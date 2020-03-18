Breakingviews - Corona Capital, March 18: WeWork, Fuji, Munich Re, Grocers

Reuters Reuters

LONDON/MUMBAI (Reuters Breakingviews) - Concise views on the pandemic’s financial fallout from Breakingviews columnists across the globe.

LATEST

- WeWork and SoftBank’s virus cash crunch

- Fujifilm’s conglomerate power helps fight pandemic

- Insurer Munich Re weathers the storm

- Food and drugs as a safe(ish) haven for investors

STUTTERING WEWORK BAILOUT SIGNAILS CASH CRUNCH. Masayoshi Son’s $63 billion tech-to-telecom conglomerate, SoftBank, may wiggle out from a commitment to buy $3 billion of shares in the office sub-lessor, according to news reports. It would be the most sensible part of the bailout package to renege on, since the cash is going to existing investors rather than the company.

SoftBank is citing probes into WeWork's business by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for any potential change of heart, Reuters reported. Perhaps. But the risk for Son’s investors is that he’s strapped for cash amid the scramble for liquid assets. As Breakingviews wrote last year, SoftBank’s sustainable cash flows barely cover interest payments, and its asset values are inflated. The potential for a fire sale is rising. (By Liam Proud)

FUJIFILM CAPTURES CONGLOMERATE POWER: Shares of the $25 billion Japanese company rose 15% on Wednesday after a Chinese official said an active ingredient of its Avigan anti-flu drug appeared to help coronavirus patients recover. The idea that an outfit best-known for churning out cameras, printers, and accounting scandals might ease the current health burden on the world is a rare nod to conglomerate power. Every so often, perhaps there’s an upside surprise to be found in the corporate sprawl. (By Una Galani)

INSURER MUNICH RE DODGING A BULLET: Munich Re has a surprisingly optimistic view about the threat of the coronavirus on the global economy. Though the 22 billion euro insurer’s shares have nearly halved since the virus hit, its annual report, released this week, suggested greater concern about low euro zone interest rates than the threat of businesses claiming on policies that pay out if they’re forced to close their doors.

There’s a simple explanation (aside from the possibility the report was written before the acute phase of the current crisis). While the Bavarian firm does reinsure such policies, most exclude pandemic risk. Munich Re estimates Covid-19 would only lead to 1.4 billion euros worth of claims. That equates to the cost of a medium-sized natural catastrophe. Investors should take comfort from the fact that even in this scenario it wouldn’t wipe out the 2.7 billion euros of net income the reinsurer made in 2019. The lesson for small businesses: read the small print. (By Aimee Donnellan)

GROCERS AND PHARMACIES ARE EUROPE'S SAFE(R) HAVENS. Retailers selling essentials have outperformed the broader STOXX Europe 600 Index, which is down 30% this year. Supermarkets specialising in delivery are particularly well-placed as people avoid crowded supermarkets. Shares in UK-based Ocado are up 6% in 2020. Ahold Delhaize, Colruyt and Carrefour are weathering the storm.

The trend may give British incumbents Tesco and J Sainsbury a hand in their battle with discounters Lidl and Aldi. The German duo has been winning market share in recent years but lacks established delivery services. Shoppers discovering the convenience of online ordering may stick with it when the virus abates, denting the Germans’ expansion. (By Dasha Afanasieva)

