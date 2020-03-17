Breakingviews - Corona Capital, March 17: Bailout basics, Turkey

Reuters Reuters

LONDON/NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Concise views on the pandemic’s financial fallout from Breakingviews columnists across the globe.

LATEST

- Bailout basics

- Turkey’s virus fightback

U.S. BAILOUT REQUESTS LACK SELF-HELP BASICS. Airlines are asking for a $50 billion Covid-19 aid package. Meanwhile America’s Chamber of Commerce, a lobby group for big companies, has issued a laundry list of handout requests. Perhaps unsurprisingly, basics like a commitment to cutting share buybacks and limits on bosses’ pay are lacking. Those should be at the front of governments’ minds when doling out taxpayer cash. (By Richard Beales)

TURKEY'S 1% RATE CUT IS ONLY A START IN VIRUS FIGHT. Central bank Governor Murat Uysal slashed the country’s main interest rate to 9.75% from 10.75% at an emergency meeting on Tuesday. Uysal is doing just what he was hired to do by President Tayyip Erdogan, who thinks tighter monetary policy causes inflation.

Unlike past cuts, this one actually makes sense, with central banks worldwide easing monetary policy to help contain the economic effects of Covid-19. Turkey’s heavy reliance on tourism, which accounts for 12% of GDP, is an acute concern. But Erdogan’s economic response needs to go much further than cheaper borrowing: tax breaks and government-mandated rent relief are probably required. With the budget deficit already expected to be 2.9% of GDP, the next step may be trickier. (By Dasha Afanasieva)

FLOUNDERING AMS RIGHTS ISSUE PUTS UBS AND HSBC IN THE FIRING LINE. The Austrian sensor maker’s 4.6 billion euro takeover of Germany’s Osram Licht has entered another circle of financial hell. With AMS shares trading at around 9 Swiss francs on Tuesday, below the 9.2 Swiss francs offer price for a 1.7 billion euro rights issue meant to pay for the deal, there’s every chance of the deal imploding.

That points to two outcomes. If underwriters UBS and HSBC stick to the script, AMS will get its cash. But the banks will then be 46% owners of the enlarged AMS. The alternative is the duo pulling the ripcord, citing market turmoil. Coronavirus certainly ticks that box. Less certain is how AMS would then repay the 4.4 billion euro bridging loan to Bank of America – and UBS and HSBC. (By Ed Cropley)

ITALIAN IPO SHOWS FLIP SIDE OF LOCKDOWN ECONOMY. Europe’s virus quarantines are suffocating sectors including travel, tourism and hospitality. But the pandemic is a business opportunity for some. Tiny broadband provider Unidata defied a market rout by listing in Milan on Monday and saw its stock rise nearly 7% on Tuesday. Manufacturer GVS, which produces masks and kits to protect against biohazards like viruses, is also going ahead with a market debut.

Such listings benefit from a lockdown-induced surge in demand for internet and health services. This may be temporary. But while the war-footing economy won’t last forever, more widespread flexible working and a need for better health equipment to fight future diseases may stay. (By Lisa Jucca)

EXXON MOBIL WAKES UP TO OIL'S SCARY NEW WORLD. The biggest U.S. crude producer on Monday said it will make “significant” cuts to spending, after oil prices dropped below $30 a barrel for the first time since 2016. One analyst told Breakingviews that the hit to oil demand could in April be as high as 10% – a drop to around 90 million barrels per day.

Exxon had planned on investing $30 billion to $33 billion in new projects this year, even more than the much-bigger Saudi Aramco. The latter has in part prompted the current slump by pledging to pump at full capacity, sending global oil supply way above 100 million barrels per day. Something had to give. (By George Hay)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.