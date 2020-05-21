Breakingviews - Corona Capital: Walmart, Insurers, Whitbread

Reuters Reuters

HONG KONG/MILAN/LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Corona Capital is a daily column updated throughout the day by Breakingviews columnists around the world with short, sharp pandemic-related insights.

BRICK AND DIGITS. With Chinese shoppers quarantined and forced to buy toilet paper online in bulk, Walmart’s subscription-based chain Sam’s Club enjoyed double-digit growth in Chinese sales in the first quarter, while Walmart’s overall e-commerce operations in the country expanded 160%. The company now wants to expand its existing 26-store footprint to 100. Even amid the revived tensions between Washington and Beijing, Walmart is building in the People’s Republic, which grew faster in terms of net sales and average ticket size than any other market, including the United States.

After years of rocky performance, the U.S. discount retail giant has finally found traction with Chinese consumers. Its rival Costco’s launch frenzy in Shanghai last August suggests there is rising demand for American-style box stores, supplemented by online shopping options. Walmart’s partnership with domestic e-commerce giant JD.com is going well enough too. Even as some U.S. firms relocate supply chains out of China, Walmart is digging in. (By Jamie Lo)

INSURANCE RESILIENCE. Boring can be beautiful. Generali’s habit of hoarding capital and its focus on private customers and small businesses is offering some protection in the pandemic. Italy’s biggest insurer beat analysts’ forecasts with a 7.6% increase in first-quarter operating profit, to 1.45 billion euros. At 196%, its solvency ratio – the ability to meet obligations towards policyholders – is stronger than at rivals Allianz, AXA and Aviva. And while big impairments on financial holdings hurt its bottom line, that is likely to be partially reversed in the next quarter.

Unlike peers, Generali doesn’t provide insurance for event cancellations or for the pandemic. Britain’s Aviva, by comparison, flagged 160 million pounds of Covid-19-related claims. Even so, the near absence of travel and Italy’s cratering economy will inevitably erode Generali’s revenue and profit this year. A decision to pay a staggered dividend despite the crisis is gutsy. (By Lisa Jucca)

BEEFEATER GRILLING. Hotels and restaurants group Whitbread, whose shares have more than halved this year, is seeking to raise 1 billion pounds in a rights issue: more than a quarter of its market capitalisation. Chief Executive Alison Brittain says the rights issue will allow her to continue investing in Germany and the United Kingdom to take advantage of long-term growth opportunities. This may be optimistic.

The operator of Beefeater restaurants and Premier Inn hotels began the crisis with a strong balance sheet: net debt was 0.6 times adjusted EBITDA. But it’s been hit hard by the lockdown. With restaurants and most hotels shut, Whitbread has furloughed more than 27,000 of its employees. It also has chunky fixed costs: A 1% fall in the revenue per available hotel room translates into an 18 million pound hit to earnings. The scale of its cash call points to a sharp downturn and slow recovery. (By Dasha Afanasieva)

