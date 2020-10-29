Breakingviews - Corona Capital: Vaccines, Shell, China/cars, KFC

Reuters Reuters

LONDON/ZURICH/HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Corona Capital is a column updated throughout the day by Breakingviews columnists around the world with short, sharp pandemic-related insights.

LATEST

- Vaccine boost

- Shell surprise

- VW in China

- KFC’s mixed bucket

SHOT IN THE ARM. As drug companies scramble to develop a vaccine for Covid-19, they’re getting a booster shot from other inoculations. Demand for winter flu jabs on Thursday allowed French drugmaker Sanofi to boost its 2020 earnings guidance. Vaccine sales were up nearly 14% to more than 2 billion euros in the three months to September. British peer GSK reported a similar surge on Wednesday; sales of its flu vaccine business grew 21% in the third quarter.

Governments around the world are trying to inoculate citizens to avoid a “twindemic” where Covid-19 and seasonal influenza combine to overwhelm healthcare systems. Flu shot demand is also a saviour for drug companies that have seen a sharp decline in cancer treatments and other vaccines like meningitis as people avoid hospitals and seeing their doctor. Sales of Sanofi’s meningitis vaccine declined nearly 27% in the third quarter. At least drugmakers can cheer this flu season. (By Aimee Donnellan)

HOLDING PATTERN. Royal Dutch Shell has given bruised shareholders another dividend surprise, but this time one they’ll like. After a two-thirds cut in April, boss Ben van Beurden served up a 4% increase to the company’s third-quarter payout. He also pledged to pay shareholders 20%-30% of operating cash flow once he cuts net debt to $65 billion.

That’s welcome. But despite a 3% share price bump on Thursday, Shell still trades at around half its book value. The payout pledges look like a way to placate investors wondering why the $91 billion group is waiting until February to disclose long-term targets for wind and solar capacity, when BP, Total and Equinor have already set out their visions. The Norwegian group, which on Thursday reported a hefty year-on-year earnings dip, is the only sizable driller to trade above its net asset value. Investors like Equinor’s commitment to financing renewables investment via steadily increasing oil output. Shell needs to show similar ambition. (By George Hay)

HOOKED ON CHINA. Yet another multinational is chalking up a robust third quarter to the Chinese Communist Party’s handling of the Covid-19 crisis. Volkswagen returned to profitability in the three months ended Sept. 30, saying that “a key driver of this development was China, the Group’s largest single market”. While deliveries in the People’s Republic are down 10% to 2.7 million vehicles in the first nine months of the year compared to 2019, they popped 3% in the third quarter. With this result, VW joins German compatriots BMW and Daimler, both of whom pointed to China as a bright spot in an otherwise gloomy global automotive market. Shareholders may welcome this today, but an increasing China addiction may cost Western companies dearly tomorrow. (By Rob Cox)

COUNTING CHICKENS. The bucket is only half full at Yum China. An economic rebound on the mainland was strong enough for the $45 billion owner of KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell restaurants to restart paying a dividend after a solid third quarter that included opening its 10,000th location. Even so, comparable sales were 6% lower than a year earlier as varying regional responses to the pandemic led to a “non-linear and uneven” recovery.

Boss Joey Wat’s cautious outlook follows a disappointing Hong Kong market debut in September, which suggests other concerns even with 19 of 22 analysts rating Yum China a “buy” or “strong buy”, according to Refinitiv. The preference is for fast-growing eateries such as hotpot chain Haidilao, whose shares have soared 74% this year compared to Yum China’s 9%, and which trades at more than twice the multiple of expected earnings, despite its lacklustre results. (By Sharon Lam)

