Breakingviews - Corona Capital: Vaccines, Sex, Computers, Gardens

Reuters Reuters

HONG KONG/ZURICH/LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Corona Capital is a column updated throughout the day by Breakingviews columnists around the world with short, sharp pandemic-related insights.

LATEST

- Sinovac/vaccine

- Reckitt Benckiser

- Logitech

- Husqvarna

MIRACLE CURE. Chinese biotechnology firm Sinovac’s experimental coronavirus vaccine is gaining traction. On Oct. 20, preliminary results from a clinical trial in Brazil proved that its “CoronaVac” injection was safe for 9,000 volunteers. At home, the company’s chief executive told Reuters that 90% of all employees and their families have been inoculated, while the city of Jiaxing has begun administering doses to its medical professionals.

Assuming the vaccine works, it will be a feather in the cap of the country’s biotechnology industry, particularly as competing candidates from AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson have halted trials due to safety issues. It will also be a carrot for Chinese diplomats to offer, or deny, foreign governments. For Sinovac, a global lead in the vaccine race might lead to a windfall profit, but unfortunately investors can’t trade it. The company’s Nasdaq-listed shares have been frozen since February 2019 following a messy legal battle for control. Making money from the public good can be tricky business. (By Pete Sweeney)

PENETRATING INSIGHT. That the pandemic’s need-for-clean would fuel sales of disinfectant products like Reckitt Benckiser’s Lysol was never in doubt. But who knew all those lockdowns would dampen sexual activity? That’s one takeaway from the consumer-goods group’s latest set of results. Having slid in the first half, sales of Reckitt’s Durex condoms and “sexual wellbeing products” stiffened in the third quarter amid relaxations of social-distancing regulations and in markets where infection rates materially declined, such as China, where it also launched its new, thinnest condom.

The result: like-for-like sales in Reckitt’s health business, representing 35% of revenue, rose nearly 13% to 1.2 billion pounds. But with Covid-19 cases again rising, the surge may be temporary. Contraception notwithstanding, “there is also evidence that birth rates will be further lowered in coming quarters as a result of behaviour changes related to the pandemic,” Reckitt notes. So much for animal spirits. (By Rob Cox)

BUTTON BASHING. Video-game kit and snazzy webcams are apparently the pandemic equivalents of shovels in a goldrush. Just ask Logitech Chief Executive Bracken Darrell, who on Tuesday raised his revenue growth forecast to 35%-40% from 10%-13% for the current financial year. Sales rose by 50% in the six months to Sept. 30, led by the Swiss-American group’s “video collaboration” division. Logitech’s shares rose 20% on Tuesday, giving it a $16.4 billion market value.

That seems excessive. The company now trades at 39 times the earnings analysts expect it to generate over the next 12 months, using Refinitiv data, compared with a two-year average multiple of 21. The risk is that sales slump next year, once gamers and home workers have all the headsets and keyboards they need. Rather than a goldrush, the computer-gadget boom could be a blip. Logitech’s ebullient investors may want to think about hitting “Escape”. (By Liam Proud)

GARDEN HEDGE. Move over Amazon.com and Apple – gardening is blossoming as the new growth sector. Sweden’s Husqvarna, a $6.7 billion maker of lawn mowers and hedge trimmers, more than doubled operating profit in the quarter ending September to $113 million as office workers spent more time at home, and less on the daily commute. Holidaying in the back garden rather than on a foreign beach also played its part.

With the northern hemisphere winter looming, Husqvarna’s next quarterly sales harvest may look a bit weather-beaten. But that’s unlikely to cut back the stock’s nearly 40% year-to-date gains. If predictions of an exodus from big cities like London and New York prove correct, new homeowners will be snapping up lawn mowers next year. Gardening’s recession-proof status should lend further support, as indeed might climate change: less rain means more irrigation systems. For investors, that makes for a rare triple-thick hedge. (By Ed Cropley)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.