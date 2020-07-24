Breakingviews - Corona Capital: UK retail, Pearson, Chinese buys

Reuters Reuters

LONDON/HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Corona Capital is a daily column updated throughout the day by Breakingviews columnists around the world with short, sharp pandemic-related insights.

LATEST

- UK retail

- Pearson

- Chinese buys

SELECTIVE RELIEF. Britain’s retail recovery looks patchy at best. Data released on Friday showed June sales rose to within 0.6% of February’s level, beating analysts’ expectations, as shoppers appeared to return in force after a three-month lockdown period. Stripping out fuel, sales were actually higher than before the pandemic hit.

Below the surface, however, weakened sectors are suffering. Bricks-and-mortar clothing and footwear sales were down nearly 35% in June compared to pre-lockdown activity. The Covid-19 crisis has in fact pushed high street brands Laura Ashley, Oasis and Warehouse into administration, while department stores like John Lewis have announced closures. Meanwhile, music and video recording sales continued a decline that began before lockdown. Despite the apparent rebound, it’s too early to call for a V-shaped recovery in Britain. (By Aimee Donnellan)

UNIVERSITY CHALLENGED. John Fallon may have ended his Pearson career in the red. The education group’s embattled chief executive is due to step down once a successor has been found. In the meantime, though, he presided over a difficult first half when the $5 billion group’s businesses were buffeted by Covid-19. Underlying revenue fell 17% to 1.5 billion pounds, dragging the company to an underlying operating loss of 23 million pounds.

Pearson did point to some bright spots. Sales in its online learning business rose 5% as students embraced virtual schooling. And its testing centres in the United States, United Kingdom and elsewhere have reopened after being closed due widespread lockdowns. Fallon was able to reassure investors, which include activist Cevian Capital, that operating profit will be “broadly consistent with market expectations”. He’s unlikely to be around to present those figures, though. Pearson says the search for his replacement – which was also disrupted by the pandemic – is “well advanced”. (By Peter Thal Larsen)

CROSS-BORDER FAIL. Chinese investors in Western companies just can’t catch a break. Virginia-based WorldStrides, a student-focused travel outfit backed by Primavera Capital, filed for bankruptcy this week after the pandemic hit bookings and forced it to issue refunds. The Beijing-based fund, led by former Goldman Sachs Greater China Chairman Fred Hu, invested in WorldStrides three years ago. The hope was to roll out its services across the People’s Republic and beyond.

For years, the idea of expanding Western companies in the Middle Kingdom has lured Chinese buyers abroad, adding to a frenzy of outbound deals. The track record doesn’t look promising: state-owned conglomerate Bright Food sold off British cereal maker Weetabix in 2017 after failing to grow the business in China; Hony Capital’s acquisition of PizzaExpress is turning out to be a disaster. Even Fosun International is struggling with its investment in Canadian acrobatics troupe Cirque du Soleil. With Covid-19 affecting Western and Chinese consumers, expect more causalities. (By Alec Macfarlane)

