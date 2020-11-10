Breakingviews - Corona Capital: Travel stocks, Scooters, UK houses

Reuters Reuters

HONG KONG/LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Corona Capital is a column updated throughout the day by Breakingviews columnists around the world with short, sharp pandemic-related insights.

FLIGHT OF FANCY. Wanderlust is a powerful force. Travel stocks enjoyed a boost as Pfizer’s promising vaccine trial inspired investors to dream of holidays. Airline operators soared, with British Airways owner International Airlines Group and Air France-KLM closing up around 25% on Monday. The rally extended to Asia, with hotel chain Shangri-La Asia and casino group Wynn Macau booking double-digit gains. Luggage-maker Samsonite was among the best performers on Hong Kong’s benchmark index.

But it might be a little early to start packing. The number of trips worldwide is likely to take at least two years to recover to pre-pandemic levels in the most optimistic scenario forecast by Euromonitor. Habits could change permanently, too: some 40% of passengers plan to travel less frequently in future, an Inmarsat survey shows. That means most companies will still be cost-cutting and struggling to survive for the long haul. (By Katrina Hamlin)

TESTY DRIVE. Masayoshi Son is riding a Covid-19 tailwind on his scooter, but the journey looks a little perilous. The SoftBank Group chief executive’s Vision Fund 2 vehicle is leading a $250 million investment in German electric-scooter sharing startup Tier Mobility. The deal values the two-year-old company at just below $1 billion, the Financial Times reported, compared with $194 million in a February fundraising, according to Pitchbook.

Scooters have had a good ride in the pandemic, as people shun crowded buses and trains. Bikes, meanwhile, have been in short supply. Yet like ride-hailing, another of Son’s favoured industries, the e-scooter sector is hyper-competitive. In Berlin alone, Tier has at least eight rivals, according to a Breakingviews count. Nor does Tier have any obvious connection to artificial intelligence, which is Son’s professed overriding investment theme. He’d better watch out for bumps in the road. (By Karen Kwok)

SAFE AS HOUSES. Trust UK housebuilders to turn public subsidies into investor gold. On Tuesday, 8.6 billion pound Persimmon said “firm selling prices” would allow it to declare a second interim dividend in barely as many months. The 70 pence per share payout follows a 40 pence distribution in September, thus fully replacing a postponed 110 pence dividend declared for 2019.

New Chief Executive Dean Finch cited robust demand for new homes – which translated into nearly 1.4 billion pounds of committed future sales, a 43% year-on-year rise – as justification for the generosity. State aid may have something to do with it: UK housing sales grew by double-digit percentages after the government eliminated most property purchase taxes until March 2021. Still, Finch will be wary of personally benefitting too much: his predecessor was forced to step down after pocketing an embarrassingly large bonus fuelled by government-subsidised sales. (By Christopher Thompson)

