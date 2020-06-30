Breakingviews - Corona Capital: Shell, Soap, Shorter working weeks

Reuters Reuters

LONDON/HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Corona Capital is a daily column updated throughout the day by Breakingviews columnists around the world with short, sharp pandemic-related insights.

SAME BUT DIFFERENT. Royal Dutch Shell, is following BP, sort of. The Anglo-Dutch oil major flagged on Tuesday it would impair its assets by $22 billion, following its UK rival’s recent pledge to knock $17.5 billion off its balance sheet. Both have cited the impact of Covid-19 on oil prices, and both are transitioning to low-carbon futures.

Shell’s write-down represents a smaller chunk of its balance sheet, and its hefty dividend cut in April helps preserve cash. Still, the decision looks more driven by the virus than climate change. Though Shell is expecting lower oil prices in the next few years, it has not lowered a long-term assumption of $60 a barrel. Nor has it assumed a $100 a tonne carbon price by 2030. When both oil giants lay out how they are going to cut carbon emissions by 2050 later this year, investors might appreciate greater clarity on what the real drivers are. (By George Hay)

CLEANING UP. It’s a good time for a soap maker to scrub up to go public. China’s Blue Moon on Monday filed documents to list shares in Hong Kong as consumers get more hygiene-conscious. Even before the pandemic, the company was on a blistering pace. Net profit surged 95% last year, to $139 million. Procter & Gamble’s fabric and home care division, by comparison, grew 30%.

Pandemic-related factory closures hurt Blue Moon sales in the first quarter. But fabric detergent is experiencing a V-shaped recovery, consultancies Bain and Kantar Worldpanel say in a new report. As production resumes, Blue Moon stands to join in the lather.

U.S. cleansing peers Colgate-Palmolive and Clorox trade on a blended 27 times expected earnings, a roughly 20% uplift since February. Assume the rate of growth for Blue Moon’s bottom line slows a bit, to 75%, and on that robust valuation multiple, it could be worth some $6.7 billion. (By Sharon Lam)

HOURLY SAY. The nine to five grind may become one of the victims of the pandemic. At least, that’s the message from a survey carried out by Adecco. The $8 billion Swiss staffing firm polled 1,000 office-based workers in eight markets including America, Germany, and the United Kingdom, and found employees working 40-hour weeks would prefer to be paid for results rather than hours clocked. Three-quarters of company executives also reckon the working week could be cut.

Longer weekends are hardly novel. The UK Labour party floated the idea of a four-day working week last year and Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin has vowed to deliver three-day weekends. Big corporations can see the merits. Microsoft reported a 40% increase in productivity when it gave its 2,300 employees in Japan Fridays off. A New Zealand company, Perpetual Guardian, also found staff surfed the internet less in a similar experiment. With such results, downtime could get a boost. (By Aimee Donnellan)

