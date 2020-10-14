Breakingviews - Corona Capital: Semiconductors, ASOS, Qantas

Reuters Reuters

LONDON/HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Corona Capital is a column updated throughout the day by Breakingviews columnists around the world with short, sharp pandemic-related insights.

LATEST

- ASML

- ASOS

- Qantas

GLASS DARKLY. Europeâs semiconductor behemoth ASML made up for lost time in the third quarter. After a disappointing first half, when Covid-19 made it trickier to ship its chip-building kit to Asian customers, revenue grew by 33% year-on-year in the three months to Sept. 30. Peter Wennink, chief executive of the 144 billion euro group, reckons long-term trends like 5G mobile data and artificial intelligence will increase the need for his equipment, which uses ultraviolet light to transfer tiny designs onto chips.

That jars with his vision for 2021, however. Wennink expects revenue to grow by a âlow double-digitâ percentage, usually code for just over 10%. Analysts were hoping for almost 15%, going by the median Refinitiv estimate. ASMLâs shares now trade at an 11% premium to the global semiconductor sector, compared with 29% on average over the past five years. Wenninkâs optimism isnât necessarily shared. (By Liam Proud)

SLUGGISH FASHION. ASOSâs pandemic boom may soon fizzle out. The online retailer reaped the benefits of having a captive market for selling its throwaway skirts and tops as lockdown forced high-street rivals to shut their doors. ASOS said on Wednesday that its full-year pre-tax profit surged to 142.1 million pounds in the year to Aug. 31, from 33.1 million pounds a year earlier. It also reckons there is more room for improvement.

Such optimism may be misguided. Consumers are facing a dramatic rise in unemployment. In Britain, which accounted for over a third of its 3.3 billion pounds of sales, a government scheme that covers 80% of the salary costs of furloughed staff will be dramatically scaled back at the end of October. Companies may decide to cull staff instead of signing up to the new, less generous, programme. Selling to customers who are having to watch every penny will be a much harder task. (By Aimee Donnellan)

DRESS FOR SUCCESS. Desperate times call for desperate outfits. Qantas Airways has launched a new line of expensive athleisure clothing designed by Australian Martin Grant, which features T-shirts, hoodies and cashmere sweaters, two months after it reported a net loss of nearly A$2 billion ($1.41 billion) for the 12 months to June.

This is not the airlineâs first creative sales foray. In September, the company successfully sold off fully stocked booze trolleys from its retired Boeing 747 planes, after selling care packages containing business-class pyjamas. Flights to nowhere, including a seven-hour scenic journey over Australiaâs Outback and Great Barrier Reef which takes off and lands at the same airport â sold out in 10 minutes. With international travel stalled and carriers bleeding cash, expect more creative forms of fundraising to come. (By Sharon Lam)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.