Breakingviews - Corona Capital: Philips, HDFC, Premier Foods

WEAK ANTIBODIES. Investors can’t work out whether Koninklijke Philips is having a good pandemic or not. After a so-so trading update on Monday, where Chief Executive Frans van Houten promised “modest” growth this year, the $38 billion Dutch medical-technology group’s shares are roughly where they were in early March. Sales of fancy toothbrushes have collapsed, as have non-Covid-19 related medical treatments. But the ventilator business is growing like the clappers.

The optimistic long-term case is that governments worldwide will boost health spending after the crisis, vowing never again to be caught out by shortages of medical equipment. They might even invest in Philips’ “telehealth” offerings, which provide software allowing remote treatment of patients. Investors aren’t wholly convinced, however. Including debt, the company is valued at 19 times trailing operating profit – a 5% discount to its five-year average. Philips’ clean bill of health may have to wait. (By Liam Proud)

BANKING ON THE CONFIDENCE. The $65 billion HDFC Bank has long been the most unflappable of Indian banks, regularly logging around 20% quarterly year-on-year loan growth. That pace won’t continue in the midst of an ongoing nationwide lockdown, but management had good reason to be not too worried by future Covid-19 pain as it presented earnings on Saturday for the full year to end March. The bank is expecting fallout no worse than the levels of the 2009 global financial crisis, with gross non-performing loans remaining within about 2% of the total, compared to the current 1.26%.

Even if there is an unexpected spike, say in its unsecured loan portfolio, the bank’s common equity Tier 1 capital is a staggering 16.4%, or 8.9 percentage points above the regulatory minimum. That keeps long-serving boss Aditya Puri on course to go out on a relative high later this year. And with a shortlist of candidates to succeed him going to the regulator for approval, fears of a disorderly succession have also eased. HDFC Bank shares rose 3.7% on Monday as the benchmark Nifty 50 was broadly unmoved. Investors had every reason to cheer. (By Una Galani)

GRAVY TRAIN. Britons may be getting back their taste for Bisto. Premier Foods on Monday said that 2020 operating profit would be at the top end of market expectations. After years of trying to get consumers excited about its unfashionable processed foods, the maker of grey-brown gravy granules and Oxo stock cubes now reckons sales grew 3.6% in the 52 weeks ending March 28 and approximately 10.5% in March.

Of course the bump from UK stockpiling may be temporary. But bulls would argue that Covid-19 will change consumer behaviour in the long term. Premier’s agreement to cut the value of its future pension-deficit contributions by roughly 45% in today’s money is more lasting. The shares rose 16% on Monday morning. The company’s stock is back on the menu. (By Dasha Afanasieva)

STROLL IN THE PARK. Formula 1 magnate and Aston Martin Lagonda saviour Lawrence Stroll can sleep a little easier. Shares in James Bond’s favourite carmaker rose by a tenth on Monday after a rescue rights issue which raised a gross 365 million pounds. The deal means Stroll has spent a total of 262 million pounds for a 25% stake in the company, whose production has been hammered by the coronavirus pandemic, leading to a three-fifths year-to-date fall in its market value. Monday’s jump reverses some of that loss, giving Aston Martin an equity value of around 972 million pounds – a mere 7% shy of Stroll’s implied purchase price.

Heavyweight investors have taken minority stakes too, including Swiss billionaire Ernesto Bertarelli and Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff. Stroll, Aston Martin’s new executive chairman, said the priority was restarting factories to fulfil orders for the DBX, the carmaker’s first SUV, which is needed to boost cash flow. Whether customers who have been rationing toilet roll still want to splurge 150,000 pounds per automobile is moot. But at least Aston Martin is in the right gear. (By Christopher Thompson)

