Breakingviews - Corona Capital: Online retail, UK, Cathay Pacific

LONDON/HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Corona Capital is a daily column updated throughout the day by Breakingviews columnists around the world with short, sharp pandemic-related insights.

LATEST

- Online demand

- UK recession

- Cathay Pacific

DELIVERY BOOM. Online retailers have made the most of lockdown. Fashion group ASOS said on Wednesday that sales and pre-tax profit in the current financial year would significantly exceed market expectations. One reason is fewer returned items. The other is a surge in demand for workout gear from its main client base, shoppers in their twenties, while they were housebound. Something similar happened in America, where sweatpant sales leapt 80% in April compared with a month earlier, according to the New York Times.

Sweatpants may come in handy given surging demand for food to be delivered to doorsteps. Just Eat Takeaway.com, the delivery company that in June offered to buy American Grubhub, reported adjusted EBITDA of 177 million euros in the first half of the year, two-fifths more than analysts had expected. With people yet to return to their pre-coronavirus habits, comfort eating and comfy clothes may remain in high demand. (By Aimee Donnellan and Karen Kwok)

BAD RECORD. Britain’s second-quarter recession was brutal. GDP shrank by a record 20.4% compared with the first three months of the year, official data showed on Wednesday. That was worse than even the hardest-hit euro zone country, Spain. The explanation is simple. The tough UK lockdown lasted for more of the second quarter than similar measures in the four biggest euro zone countries and the United States.

Still, British GDP has fallen by more than any other Group of Seven industrial nation even over the first half of 2020. A recovery started in June. How fast will it be? The Bank of England predicted last week that GDP won’t exceed its pre-Covid peak until the end of 2021. Finance minister Rishi Sunak opposes extending a furlough scheme that expires in October. Other stimulus plans may be needed to ensure the rebound is no slower. (By Swaha Pattanaik)

CLIPPED WINGS. The skies remain dark for Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific. The troubled air carrier recorded a $1.3 billion net loss for the first half of 2020. Chairman Patrick Healy called the period “the most challenging the group has ever faced”, as travel restrictions slashed passenger numbers by 76% year-on-year, with recovery nowhere in sight.

Its only hope now is freight. The airline had an 8.8% boost in cargo revenue, in line with regional peers. Singapore Airlines enjoyed a 35% jump in the same category in the second quarter, while Taiwan media reported that the island’s China Airlines avoided a loss entirely due to record income from hauling goods. However, the freight fairy tale might be short-lived as fees return to normal. Cathay shares are now trading at around a quarter of their 2010 peak, and its home market remains in deep recession. It may not regain altitude any time soon. (By Jamie Lo)

