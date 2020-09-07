Breakingviews - Corona Capital: Office return, Primark, FirstGroup

Reuters Reuters

MUMBAI/LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Corona Capital is a daily column updated throughout the day by Breakingviews columnists around the world with short, sharp pandemic-related insights.

LATEST

- Office return

- UK shoppers

- School bus sale

FOOTING THE BILL. The great migration of workers back to their offices will be expensive. Companies will spend on widening the gaps between desks and additional sanitation services. To avoid contagion, some are even subsidising private transport; Blackstone will pay for workers to commute https://www.ft.com/content/cd281b9e-83f3-4916-94a2-e82336d21eb3 by taxi, according to the Financial Times. Bloomberg, a competitor of Breakingviews’ parent Reuters News, will allow 20,000 employees to claim up to $75 a day for travel costs, per The Times https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/bloomberg-offers-staff-55-a-day-to-return-to-offices-l0nxrfjl7?wgu=270525_54264_15994544372218_4a5ce6cd2b&wgexpiry=1607230437&utm_source=planit&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_content=22278.

Paying employees to avoid crowded buses on their way back to work makes for sound prophylaxis, and reuniting teams should help with morale. For commercial real estate investors like Blackstone, the portfolio looks better if its own offices are not standing empty. But many companies can’t afford such sops and, if they force staff back to their workstations, they may reimport infections via public transit. As always, more wealth makes for better health. (By Una Galani)

PRIMARK BOUNCE. A deadly virus is no match for the might of the British consumer. At least that’s what Primark owner Associated British Foods’ latest trading update suggests https://otp.tools.investis.com/clients/uk/associated_british_foods/rns/regulatory-story.aspx?cid=1464&newsid=1411830. In the past four weeks, its retail unit set a record by expanding its share of the UK market. ABF now expects Primark to “at least” hit the upper end of its 300-350 million pound adjusted operating profit guidance target for the full year.

The results are surprising. Unlike peers such as H&M, Primark has no online business so was unable to reach customers during lockdown. It is therefore dependent on punters braving potentially crowded shopping malls. But pent-up demand for cheap dresses and shoes drove a loyal army of young customers to its stores, and is expected to deliver 1.3 billion pounds of net cash this year. ABF repaid its 1.1 billion pound revolving credit facility in August. Fast fashion looks set to live another day. (By Aimee Donnellan)

BETTER LATE THAN NEVER. FirstGroup, the 550 million pound London-listed bus-to-train operator, may finally be heading in the right direction. Shares in the company run by Matthew Gregory rose 13% on Monday after the Telegraph https://www.telegraph.co.uk/business/2020/09/05/buyer-scrum-pick-firstgroups-us-divisions reported that Brookfield Asset Management, Apollo Global Management and KKR are among the bidders circling its U.S. units FirstTransit and FirstStudent.

Yet Gregory would deserve only limited plaudits if he manages to sell the operations, which include the iconic yellow school bus business. Activist investor Coast Capital Management was pushing for a sale before the pandemic, and reckoned it could net more than 3 billion pounds https://www.breakingviews.com/considered-view/greyhound-sale-is-first-leg-of-owners-long-trip – close to FirstGroup’s enterprise value. That now looks ambitious, since the virus has raised https://www.nytimes.com/2020/08/28/us/coronavirus-school-buses.html bus-cleaning costs and caused many students to stay at home. Meanwhile, Coast is planning to vote against the board’s re-election at a shareholder meeting next week. FirstGroup can expect a bumpy ride ahead. (By Karen Kwok)

