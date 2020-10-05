Breakingviews - Corona Capital: Movie horror, JD.com, Services

Reuters Reuters

LONDON/HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Corona Capital is a column updated throughout the day by Breakingviews columnists around the world with short, sharp pandemic-related insights.

LATEST

- Movie horror

- Health boom

- Sputtering services

NO TIME TO LIVE. James Bond will not save the cinema industry. Cineworld on Monday lost more than half of its market value after it said it will close all its UK and U.S. movie theatres later this week. The trigger for the decision was the delay of the release of 007âs next mission, âNo Time to Dieâ, to April next year. The leaves silver screens without a blockbuster until âWonder Woman 1984â, a superhero movie, which is due to arrive on Christmas Day.

Cineworldâs move, which could lead to the loss of about 45,000 jobs, will help preserve its dwindling cash reserves. Some 561 of its 778 sites had opened as of Sept. 24, but Cineworld is burning $50 million to $60 million a month. Chief Executive Mooky Greidinger needs flexibility from creditors who were owed $4 billion at the end of June; first-half EBITDA was just $53 million. The future looks bleak. (By Karen Kwok)

MARKET HIGHS. Web retailer JD.comâs online pharmacy has filed to go public in Hong Kong, taking advantage of Chinaâs booming healthcare sector. JD Health is betting on two trends: that the pandemic will raise overall health awareness and related spending, and that more patients will shift online for doctor consultations and other services.

The prognosis looks good so far. Revenue in the six months to June surged by more than three-quarters year-on-year to $1.3 billion, thanks to increased over-the-counter drug sales, as well as immunity-boosting supplements and the like. Encouragingly, JD Health saw a near sixfold rise in online consultations, averaging 90,000 a day in the same period. Shares of Hong Kong-listed rivals Alibaba Health Information Technology and Ping An Healthcare and Technology are up 113% and 74% respectively this year. JD Health checks all the right boxes. (By Robyn Mak)

THE BAD AND THE UGLY. The fortunes of the euro zoneâs service and manufacturing sectors are diverging. Purchasing managersâ surveys on Monday showed the former shrank in France, Italy and Spain in September, and barely grew in Germany. As a result, the euro zone purchasing managersâ index for services fell back below the 50 mark that separates growth from contraction.

While similar soundings of euro zone manufacturing activity were more upbeat last week, that will be of limited comfort to governments and European Central Bank boss Christine Lagarde. Services account for about two-thirds of the blocâs GDP. Policymakers are trying to prevent the pandemic from scarring economies. But rebounding Covid-19 infections mean new restrictions; businesses in the services sector cut staffing for a seventh month in September. Jobs were cut even in Britain, which is outside the euro zone and where services expanded last month. Fiscal policy has more heavy lifting to do. (By Swaha Pattanaik)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.