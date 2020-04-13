BREAKINGVIEWS - Corona Capital: Mexican oil, U.S. food supplies

Reuters Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Corona Capital is a daily column updated throughout the day by Breakingviews columnists around the world with short, sharp pandemic-related insights.

LATEST

- Mexican oil

- U.S. food supplies

TRUMP MAY PAY FOR MEXICO’S OIL-PRODUCTION WALL. Mexico’s president, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, known as AMLO, scored a short-term win in the weekend’s production-cutting deal between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and others. The cartel wanted the Latin American nation to cut 400,000 barrels a day, according to AMLO, around 23% of current output, later reducing the demand to 350,000 bpd. But AMLO refused to budge from the country’s initial pledge of just a 100,000 bpd reduction. He got his way – and he has U.S. President Donald Trump to thank for it.

Trump said the United States would help cut the additional production, and suggested that Mexico will somehow pay back the favor later. AMLO may have taken a page from Trump’s “The Art of the Deal,” but his decision to put the heavily indebted state-owned energy company Pemex at the heart of his economic growth agenda is still a lousy idea. (By Anna Szymanski)

FOOD MAKERS GO FROM FEAST TO FAMINE. Covid-19 has brought disruption for companies that keep Americans fed, but with widely different results. Consider the effect on meat supply as the disease ravages workforces. Cargill and Smithfield Foods are among those that have closed plants, leading to fear of shortages.

In other sectors, there’s too much supply. Milk demand has fallen so much that the U.S. Department of Agriculture loosened dumping rules. One problem is the large amount that usually goes to schools. Florida farmers are worried labor shortages will mean that fruit and vegetables go unpicked this summer.

The idea of food going spare seems absurd when demand for delivered groceries has even outstripped Amazon.com’s capabilities, and millions of families are struggling to make ends meet. Covid-19 has shown a new problem: It’s not how much of a product is made, but where it is that counts. (By Amanda Gomez)

