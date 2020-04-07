Breakingviews - Corona Capital: LVMH, Cinema, Malaysia Airlines

Reuters Reuters

MILAN/LONDON/MUMBAI (Reuters Breakingviews) - Breakingviews has launched a daily column covering pandemic-related insights that you might have missed. Throughout the day, we’ll bring you shorter-than-usual views from columnists around the world with the same financial savvy on companies, economies and capital markets during this important unfolding story.

UNDESERVING. Luxury mega-brands like LVMH and Kering, owned by two of France’s richest men, are bracing for a whopping Covid-19 hit. With stores closed across the United States and Europe, Goldman Sachs expects sector sales to contract 30% in 2020. That’s three times as bad as in 2009. But it still doesn’t give the duo an excuse to rein in costs by tapping state-backed job support schemes in countries like France, as a report by the Financial Times suggested they were tempted to do.

Years of strong cash flow have helped bling players build strong balance sheets, with average net debt below one year’s EBITDA. Moncler, Kering and Richemont have more than 10 months of liquidity to cover the current cash burn, say RBC analysts. And the sector should experience a 15% sales bounceback in 2021, Goldman reckons. State support should be limited to the genuinely vulnerable. (By Lisa Jucca)

FINAL CUT. A horror movie is unfolding for cinema chains. British operator Cineworld on Tuesday said it had closed all its theatres because of the coronavirus and suspended its dividend. AMC Entertainment, the world’s biggest, hopes to reopen U.S. stores for the summer but with blockbusters like the latest instalment of James Bond delayed, theatres are going to find it harder to drive sales. Following bouts of major M&A, chains are typically highly leveraged: AMC had net debt of 6 times EBITDA last year.

The industry can’t rule out a scary sequel. The Covid-19 villain can make a comeback and the growing trend of watching films at home will keep bums away from movie theatre seats. In the United Kingdom, total cinema revenue fell last year. Chains should be afraid, very afraid. (By Dasha Afanasieva)

TOO GOOD TO BE TRUE? Even before coronavirus grounded fleets worldwide, Malaysia Airlines was an indebted, bloated Asian state carrier looking for a buyer. So a $2.5 billion offer to take the airline off the hands of sovereign fund Khazanah Nasional Berhad looks incredibly fortuitous. The potential buyers are privately held Golden Skies Ventures, comprised of former airline officials and aviation experts. They told Reuters they wanted to reinvent the airline as a premium long-haul operator and were even willing to let the government keep its golden share.

A promise to retain all 13,000 frontline employees and not strip out assets will also be music to Kuala Lumpur’s ears. How that will help the airline generate positive EBITDA within three years remains to be seen. At a time of unprecedented crisis, global aviation needs a few rosy horizons to aim at. But rosiness has its limits. (By Una Galani)

