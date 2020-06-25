Breakingviews - Corona Capital: Lufthansa, Britain’s post offices

Reuters Reuters

- Lufthansa

- Royal Mail

NEAR MISS. Deutsche Lufthansa shares soared 15% on Thursday morning after 79-year-old brakes billionaire Heinz Hermann Thiele pulled a U-turn over his objections to a 9 billion euro rescue from Berlin. The ailing airline’s largest investor had a point – governments taking equity stakes in private companies is generally a bad idea. He also had leverage, as nixing the deal at Thursday’s shareholder meeting could have tipped Lufthansa into administration, making job losses among its massive 138,000-strong workforce even harsher.

Ultimately, however, common sense prevailed. Berlin’s promises to keep its hands off the controls can be taken at face value. The government’s 20% stake will come with no managerial clout. Nor will its two supervisory board members be politicians. The government will, of course, want to keep layoffs to a minimum. But it also needs to ensure taxpayers get their money back. That means a much leaner Lufthansa. (By Ed Cropley)

ROYAL MESS. The future for Britain’s post offices is bleak or bleaker. That’s the message from Royal Mail, which reported a 25% fall in 2019 pre-tax profit on Thursday. Keith Williams, executive chairman of the 1.7 billion pound group after CEO Rico Back left last month, laid out two scenarios for the future. Gross domestic product could contract 10% over the next year, leading to a 250 million pound drop in sales and 140 million pounds of extra Covid-19 related costs. If GDP falls 15%, sales will decline by 600 million pounds. Investors are bracing for the worst: the company’s shares fell 6% on Thursday morning.

The pandemic should have been a boon for Royal Mail: online deliveries surged 37% in April and May. But volumes of more profitable letters declined 33%. Costs are also ratcheting up. Social distancing and safety measures now require postal workers to ride solo in their vans. This leaves future earnings looking like damaged goods. (By Aimee Donnellan)

