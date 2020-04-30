Breakingviews - Corona Capital: Lloyds, SoftBank, Reckitt

Reuters Reuters

LONDON/MUMBAI (Reuters Breakingviews) - Corona Capital is a daily column updated throughout the day by Breakingviews columnists around the world with short, sharp pandemic-related insights.

LATEST

TOO MUCH CAPITAL? Lloyds Banking Group’s first-quarter earnings report, unveiled on Thursday by Chief Executive Antonio Horta-Osorio, was a tale of two numbers: a 1.4 billion pound impairment charge for bad debt, and a bumper 14.2% common equity Tier 1 capital ratio. The loan-loss figure was higher than expected, but much lower as a proportion of loans than peer Barclays. The capital ratio, meanwhile, represented a 45-basis point jump from the level at the end of 2019.

That’s arguably reassuring, since bank investors have been fretting about dilutive equity hikes. It’s also a risk, however: supervisors like the Bank of England have made it clear that lenders should be burning through their equity capital to help virus-hit firms and households. Banks who exit the crisis with their buffers overflowing, ready to pay shareholders a chunky dividend, could have a rough ride in the court of public opinion. (By Liam Proud)

PUBLIC GLIMPSE. SoftBank Group is plumbing new depths with a second grim forecast. The value of investments made by Masayoshi Son outside of the Vision Fund are cratering. These are now expected to deliver losses of over 1 trillion yen, about $9.4 billion, up from a barely three-week-old forecast for a loss of 800 billion yen. Most trouble once again stems from The We Company. It means an even-bigger-than-expected annual loss on SoftBank’s bottom line – the first red in 15 years.

The Japanese company offers a unique public window into private startup valuations – accountants are clearly breathing down Son’s neck to mark its investments to some semblance of market. Still, operating performance is divorced from other reality thanks to buybacks. SoftBank stock is up 11% since the first warning in April, outperforming gains in other investments like Alibaba. There’s some fight left in the Unicorn wrangler. (By Una Galani)

HEALTHY FLU. Reckitt Benckiser is benefitting from an exceptionally heavy virus season. The maker of Mucinex and Strepsils posted a 33% increase in over-the-counter medicines in the first quarter. Throw in demand for other health products and the frantic stockpiling of things like Dettol disinfectant, and given free – if unwelcome – advertising by the American president last week, and overall sales grew 13% to 3.5 billion pounds in the quarter, excluding currency moves.

Empty shelves mean it’s not a perfect score for Chief Executive Laxman Narasimhan, who set out his strategy to overhaul the business in February. And it’s unclear how much of the sales bump is stockpiling versus sustained higher demand. But Narasimhan may have found a cure for the supply chain glitches which have plagued Reckitt in the past. The higher costs he warned of are a small price to pay for protecting market share. (By Dasha Afanasieva)

