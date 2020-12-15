Breakingviews - Corona Capital: Japan, Retail, Insolvency

Reuters Reuters

HONG KONG/LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Corona Capital is a column updated throughout the day by Breakingviews columnists around the world with short, sharp pandemic-related insights.

LATEST

- Japan

- Inditex

- Council of Thirty

GO HOME. Record-high Covid-19 infections across Japan have forced Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to temporarily suspend a $13 billion domestic travel-subsidy scheme. Known as “Go To Travel”, the controversial campaign, which offered discounts on transportation, hotels, restaurants and attractions for local trips, kicked off over the summer even as health experts and other officials warned against the idea. Critics called the initiative “Go to Hospital”.

It’s an embarrassing reversal for Suga, who backed the initiative even before he became prime minister in September. The idea is that reviving domestic tourism would help boost Japan’s tentative economic recovery; last year, local travellers spent 21.9 trillion yen ($210 billion), nearly five times more than foreign visitors. But with coronavirus cases rising and public opinion turning against Suga, going nowhere may be best. (By Robyn Mak)

RETAIL RELIEF. High street giants have partial immunity to the effects of rolling lockdowns. Although peers like Topshop owner Arcadia have collapsed amid the pandemic, Inditex, which owns Zara, is reversing a decline in its sales. In its third quarter from August to October, revenue fell 14% versus the same period last year. This was a recovery from the 31% drop in the second quarter. A 76% third-quarter surge in online sales also took the sting out of forced store closures. A similar strategy from H&M meant its sales were only down 10% in the three months to end-November versus the same period last year.

The online sales surge is helping to restore Inditex’s business. In October, when lockdown measures were eased in many of its big markets, Inditex matched the sales it achieved during the same period in 2019. And although its sales in the first week of December were only 87% of those recorded last year, its 26% share price recovery since then suggests investors reckon retail giants are sheltered from the storm. (By Aimee Donnellan)

OVER THE EDGE. Governments should brace for a tidal wave of corporate distress. That’s the cheery premise of a new report from the Group of Thirty, a think tank of former regulators and central bankers. The study, led by former European Central Bank boss Mario Draghi and Raghuram Rajan, his former Indian counterpart, argues that government spending and guaranteed loans have masked the dire state of companies’ finances. As states withdraw support, they risk a “cliff edge” of insolvency.

Governments will still need to support some companies. But the authors say they should do so by injecting equity, rather than offering more debt. At 91% of GDP, corporate leverage before the pandemic was already higher than during the 2008 financial crisis. Further tips include letting market forces work but being wary of a rush of insolvencies overwhelming the bankruptcy process. If that fails, widespread debt forgiveness may be the solution, particularly for the smallest firms. (By Peter Thal Larsen)

