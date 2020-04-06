Breakingviews - Corona Capital: Insurer giveaway, Debenhams

Reuters Reuters

INSURANCE COMPANIES OFFER UNEXPECTED DIVIDENDS. Money is tight for many people, and insurance companies need coverage that their customers won’t cancel policies. So they are racing to give cash back. Allstate is providing more than $600 million to customers over the next two months and American Family Insurance is giving back $200 million of premiums. With so many customers sheltering in place, there simply aren’t that many accidents. Both companies cited fewer claims.

Falling accident rates – and generous insurance companies – won’t be the pandemic’s only silver lining. Past recessions have consistently led to increases in life expectancy. In addition to fewer accidents, when people aren’t working, they sleep more, exercise more, drink less and smoke fewer cigarettes. The effects may be even greater this time because of sharp cutbacks in pollution. Actuaries’ pencils may be working overtime, though, when the pandemic’s end brings on a renewed vigor in getting out and about. (By Robert Cyran)

LIGHT TOUCH. Struggling UK department store Debenhams on Monday confirmed it intends to go into administration, amid the fallout from the coronavirus lockdown. The twist, however, is that the 207-year-old business won’t restructure its debts, or be liquidated, as would typically happen when a company fails. Instead, an administrator has been appointed who will keep the existing management team in place, and creditors will not enforce their claims for a period. With any luck, Debenhams will be able to continue trading once the lockdown is lifted.

Such “light-touch” administrations are rare in the UK, although they have been possible under Britain's insolvency law for many years. Creditors typically want to get whatever money back they can, while companies are keen to restructure debt as soon as possible. Yet, because of the lockdown it is hard to value companies, and lenders are wary of a fire sale. That means it’s probably easier for all to give a sickly company time. With about 20% of its sales coming from the online channel, there are good reasons to keep Debenhams running through the lockdown, rather than shutting up shop. (By Karen Kwok)

BEIJING IS MAD AT LUCKIN COFFEE. Chinese watchdogs are looking into alleged fraud at the U.S.-listed company, which tried to challenge Starbucks in the People’s Republic. The virus hit sales, and now it looks like historic revenue was wildly inflated too. With shares down nearly 90% this year, short-selling China bears Muddy Waters and Kynikos Associates look smug. Likewise pleased, perhaps, is American Senator Marco Rubio, who wants to delist Chinese firms that don’t allow full U.S. oversight of mainland auditors.

Beijing cannot be happy with Luckin’s founders Lu Zhengyao and Qian Zhiya. Investors are even dumping shares in Hong Kong-listed CAR, where Lu is chairman and Qian was once chief operating officer. Shares in other U.S.-listed Chinese firms could end up as collateral damage. Locals are rushing to use their Luckin coffee coupons while they are still honoured. Investigators have named the chief operating officer as the primary suspect. The buck might not stop there. (By Pete Sweeney)

NMC HEALTH'S NOVEL CORONAVIRUS DEFENCE. The Abu Dhabi hospital operator – which last month said its debt was $6.6 billion, much of it previously undisclosed – hopes to make the best of a bad situation. Executive Chairman Faisal Belhoul is trying to avoid going into administration, arguing over the weekend that it could cause disruption to the company’s 200 hospitals and clinics at a time when it was playing an ”important role” in the United Arab Emirate’s Covid-19 response. NMC is already failing to pay staff on time, raising fears that it can’t hobble on.

Either way, the saga has infected NMC’s lenders. The UAE’s biggest banks have so far fessed up to owning around $2 billion of the debt pile, with the latest disclosures made on Sunday. That means a significant portion of the remaining debt could still be on European bank balance sheets just as they face the enormous task of keeping lockdown-hit companies afloat with cheap loans. Belhoul’s hopes that Covid-19 can be his company’s saviour will be cold comfort to NMC’s creditors. (By Dasha Afanasieva)

