Breakingviews - Corona Capital: Indian airlines, Russia, UK trains

MUMBAI/LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Corona Capital is a column updated throughout the day by Breakingviews columnists around the world with short, sharp pandemic-related insights.

- Helping India’s airlines

- Russia’s revenue hunt

- Britain’s empty trains

FLYING LOW. Indian airlines are seeking interest-free credit of at least $1.5 billion from the government to help them cope with the loss of business revenue. Their list of asks is long, and some echo requests made before the pandemic. Airlines, including state carrier Air India, want government help to persuade aircraft lessors to ease leasing terms, tax deferment and the abolition of excise duty on aviation fuel. That’s not surprising, given how limited official assistance has been so far.

Domestic air traffic, while gradually improving, is still moving towards 25% of pre-Covid-19 levels, according to Kotak Institutional Equities. Analysts there note that the $7 billion Interglobe Aviation-owned IndiGo is managing well, sustaining 60% market share and gaining from rivals. It also appears to have one of the healthier financial positions. Any assistance, assuming it is equally distributed, will help the entire industry, but IndiGo will benefit the most. (By Una Galani)

LOOSE KOPEKS. Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov is looking down the back of the sofa after Covid-19 and low oil prices put the country’s public finances into the red. Moscow is considering raising taxes on metals and fertiliser extraction, tobacco sales and the oil industry to bring in around 340 billion roubles ($4.5 billion). The measures will bring in the equivalent of around 12% of the projected budget deficit in 2021.

Siluanov is also looking overseas. Renegotiated tax treaties with financial hubs Cyprus, Luxembourg and Malta are expected to bring in up to a hefty-looking $2 billion a year. Even after the economy recovers from the pandemic, though, Russia will need to find ways to live with a lower oil price. The question is whether the extra tax revenue will be enough to finally rebalance the economy in the long term. (By Dasha Afanasieva)

RETURN DELAYS. Trainline is one of the few e-commerce companies not to gain from the pandemic. Shares in the 2 billion pound online rail-booking group are down 28% since mid-February. In April and May, UK train journeys were just 5% of the level from a year earlier. The company’s revenue in the six months to Aug. 31 was 31 million pounds, down from 129 million pounds a year earlier.

The risk for Chief Executive Clare Gilmartin is that travellers continue to steer clear. National Rail journeys were back up to 42% of normal levels on Sept. 7, but have since trailed off to 36%. Rising infections will hardly help. Stations may be keen for customers to book online. But people may also travel less. Trainline’s shares are now just 11% above their June 2019 listing price, having initially rocketed away. They may be stuck in the sidings for a while. (By Liam Proud)

