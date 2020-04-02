Breakingviews - Corona Capital: HSBC’s HQ, Oil prices, Westpac

Reuters Reuters

LONDON/HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Breakingviews has launched a daily column covering pandemic-related insights that you might have missed. Throughout the day, we’ll bring you shorter-than-usual views from columnists around the world with the same financial savvy on companies, economies and capital markets during this important unfolding story.

LATEST

- HSBC’s headquarters

- Trump and oil

- Westpac’s new broom

ISLE THREAT. When HSBC decided to keep its office in London in 2016, the bank said it would only revisit the decision “if there is a material change in circumstances”. Yet the question flared up on Wednesday after the Financial Times reported the lender was debating whether to move to Hong Kong after cancelling its final 2019 dividend under pressure from the Bank of England. Though HSBC denied any such discussions, there’s disquiet on the $100 billion lender’s board.

Disgruntled directors ought to think again. Bank supervisors are right that it would be risky to pay shareholders without knowing the coronavirus pandemic’s full effects. Though Asian peers face no such strictures, the Chinese special administrative region is hardly free of turmoil. Crucially, a move might be interpreted as Chairman Mark Tucker picking sides in the U.S.-China trade war. HSBC, which has important operations on both sides of the divide, is better off in Canary Wharf. (By Liam Proud)

MEET THE FRACKERS. President Donald Trump is expected to meet with shale producers in a Friday summit at the White House. On the agenda: all sorts of things. Some attendees favour solving disastrously low prices via home-grown OPEC-style production cuts. Others advocate tariffs on price-war belligerent Saudi Arabia, despite the United States importing 407,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude from its long-term ally in January. Brent crude futures dutifully spiked 10% to $27 a barrel, assisted by China’s signal that it would increase its strategic stockpiles.

But consultant Rystad Energy reckons up to 12 million bpd of global cuts are needed to balance the market in the second quarter. At most Chinese demand would amount to 1 million bpd, requiring any U.S.-Saudi-Russia supply cut deal – flagged by Trump as possible “in the next few days” – to be unprecedented in size. A chastened oil sector shouldn’t hold its breath. (By George Hay)

WILD WESTPAC. John McFarlane had an eventful first day as chairman at Australia’s oldest bank. Breaking with his history of ushering out chief executives, he recommended keeping Peter King in the role permanently for two years. McFarlane helped eject Fred Goodwin, Antony Jenkins and Andrew Moss from Royal Bank of Scotland, Barclays and Aviva, respectively, but the pandemic required a boss “in place now, not later”.

It’s a reversal for King, too, who was due to retire as chief financial officer before his predecessor Brian Hartzer and the chairman together decamped last November following a scandal that included anti-money laundering violation accusations. Although King is well-regarded, as a veteran insider he’s also linked to the previous regime and any associated rot. To that end, McFarlane suggested Westpac may scale back or exit some businesses and said he’s creating a new legal and regulatory board committee. Plenty will change post-Covid-19. At Westpac, some things already are, while others remain the same. (By Jeffrey Goldfarb)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.