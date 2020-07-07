Breakingviews - Corona Capital: Green recovery, Payments, Cycling

Reuters Reuters

LONDON/HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Corona Capital is a daily column updated throughout the day by Breakingviews columnists around the world with short, sharp pandemic-related insights.

LATEST

- UK green recovery

- Afterpay

- Halfords

MILD, GREEN, FAIRLY LIMITED. Rishi Sunak’s economic recovery will have a green tinge. The UK chancellor will spend 3 billion pounds on measures such as enhancing the energy efficiency of the country’s building stock. Given buildings account for around a fifth of Britain’s annual carbon emissions, it’s a step in the right direction.

The new dosh looks fun-sized when compared with the 50 billion euros earmarked by Germany last month for mainly green investment to render it more “future-friendly”. Still, over two-thirds of the $1 trillion of annual spending that the International Energy Agency estimates is required for a tangible green recovery over the next three years will have to come from the private sector. If Sunak can flag that the British government’s contribution is more than just a slogan, then the private sector is likely to follow. (By George Hay)

SHOPPING SPREE. Afterpay is striking while the iron is red hot. The Australian company, which allows consumers to buy items using instalment payments, unveiled plans to raise about A$800 million ($558 million) alongside a quarterly trading update that includes a more than doubling of active customers from a year earlier to 9.9 million. Unaudited figures also show a 127% jump in underlying sales for the three-month period thanks to a coronavirus-induced surge in online shopping.

Anthony Eisen and Nicholas Molnar, co-founders of the unprofitable $12.7 billion company, are also capitalising on the strong run. Afterpay shares have rocketed from less than A$9 in late March to A$68. Although they will remain the largest shareholders, they are selling 10% of their stakes. Given the ongoing regulatory scrutiny of such business models and a valuation of some 25 times expected sales, their sale is an equally sensible instalment plan. (By Sharon Lam)

SOFT PEDALLING. Halfords, Britain’s biggest bike retailer, is cashing in on the two-wheel boom. The company reported a 57% rise in like-for-like sales for its cycling business in the 13 weeks to July 3 compared to the same period in 2019, as people ditched crowded, potentially dangerous trains and buses for the solo joys of cycling. Branded an “essential service” by the UK government, bike shops stayed open and were the exception in a terrible retail trading environment during the pandemic lockdown.

Less happily, Halfords’ group sales still fell given a “tough” market for motoring products it also sells. The rising popularity of electric bikes – which can reduce emissions and boost commuter journeys – will help. But many retailers struggled to source enough bikes, made mostly in China and Taiwan, to satisfy demand. The future direction of travel remains unclear. (By Karen Kwok)

