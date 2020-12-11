Breakingviews - Corona Capital: Ericsson, Hygiene deal

Reuters Reuters

CROSSED WIRES. Its handset-making glory days may be long gone, yet Ericsson’s fortunes retain an umbilical link to mobile phone sales. The $40 billion Swedish telecommunications equipment maker’s shares fell 7% on Friday after it said expiring patents and depressed handset sales might lop as much as 1.5 billion Swedish crowns ($177 million) off operating profit every quarter next year. That would amount to nearly a fifth of the operating profit that the company was projected to make in 2021, according to Refinitiv consensus forecasts compiled before the announcement.

Happily, much of that money isn’t lost forever. Once new agreements are in place covering its old 3G, 4G and 5G patents, Ericsson should get paid in arrears. Yet handset manufacturers like Samsung Electronics make patent payments on the basis of units sold. On that front, 2020 has been dismal. Consultancy Gartner reckons global sales were down 5.7% in the third quarter from a year earlier due to the pandemic. For Ericsson, clawing that back will be much harder. (By Ed Cropley)

DOUBLE-PLY. Swedish tissue maker Essity has launched an unsolicited takeover of Asaleo Care, the Australian maker of feminine and incontinence hygiene products. The $23 billion Nordic buyer, which already owns 36.2% of the company, is offering A$1.26 per share for the rest, valuing the target at roughly A$684 million ($517 million). Though Asaleo called the 25% premium to Wednesday’s close too low, it is considering the proposal.

Being absorbed by its shareholder makes sense. While the pandemic boosted sales of Asaleo’s tampons and other personal care items in the first half as people stockpiled everyday goods, the company has struggled against larger rivals including Kimberly-Clark. It is also reliant on selling to powerful supermarket chains Woolworths and Coles, which wield enormous bargaining power. Asaleo may be able to hold out for a higher price, but it would be unwise to squeeze its suitor too hard. (By Robyn Mak)

