Breakingviews - Corona Capital: EasyJet, South Korea, Blackstone

Reuters Reuters

LONDON/HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Corona Capital is a daily column updated throughout the day by Breakingviews columnists around the world with short, sharp pandemic-related insights.

LATEST

- EasyJet

- South Korea’s central bank

- Blackstone bond manoeuvre

EASY DOES IT. EasyJet is facing up to the harsh new reality for airlines. The UK budget carrier, which is due to restart services on June 15, on Thursday said it expects to fly about 30% of previously planned flights in the crucial months of July, August and September. The 3 billion pound company also said bookings for winter are ahead of last year, as locked-down customers reschedule holidays.

Like his rivals at other carriers, Chief Executive Johan Lundgren is being cautious about any recovery. He doesn’t expect demand for flights to return to last year’s level until 2023. That’s why easyJet is scaling back its fleet and cutting as many as 30% of its 15,000 employees. The sombre approach is in contrast to recent investor enthusiasm, spurred by the reopening of European tourist destinations. EasyJet shares are up a third this week. Still, it’s a long haul. (By Peter Thal Larsen)

RED LINE. South Korea’s central bank is edging closer to crossing the monetary precipice, cutting the main interest rate on Thursday to a record low of 0.50%. After early success with containing the virus, the country is struggling with smaller outbreaks that threaten plans to ease social distancing curbs. Analysts at Capital Economics expect the $1.6 trillion trade-dependent economy to shrink 3% this year as exports plunge, far more than the official forecast.

That adds pressure for the Bank of Korea to follow counterparts from the United States to Indonesia and ramp up asset purchases. It says it is prepared to “actively purchase” treasury bonds if long-term yields become volatile. With little room for more easing, and no sign that domestic or external demand will improve soon, South Korea is fast moving towards monetising its fiscal deficit, and all the problems that go with it. (By Robyn Mak)

CROUPIER'S RAKE. Blackstone has found a clever way to play bond market volatility. Last September Spanish gaming group Cirsa, which is controlled by the private equity giant, issued a 400 million euro bond in order to pay a dividend to its owner. Now Blackstone has bought back 120 million euros of those securities at a big discount. The bonds were trading at just 40% of par before Blackstone’s purchases were disclosed.

If the move looks cheeky, it’s arguably what private equity groups should be doing: making long-term bets, and spotting value that other investors don’t. If Blackstone cancels the debt, Cirsa and its creditors will be better off. The bigger question is why investors chose to sell at such distressed levels. On Wednesday the bonds were still trading at just 50% of face value, offering a yield of around 26%, according to Refinitiv data. That suggests investors think there is a limit to Blackstone’s charity. (By Neil Unmack)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.