Breakingviews - Corona Capital: Deutsche Bank, Bayer

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Corona Capital is a daily column updated throughout the day by Breakingviews columnists around the world with short, sharp pandemic-related insights.

LATEST

- Deutsche Bank

- Bayer

COMMON TEAR. Deutsche Bank’s Chief Executive Christian Sewing has good news and bad. The lender on Monday unexpectedly said first-quarter revenue would be 13% above analysts’ expectations. Investors can probably thank Sewing’s fixed income and currency traders. Less encouraging was the warning that the bank’s common equity Tier 1 capital ratio could fall “modestly and temporarily” below Sewing’s 12.5% target as customers push up risk-weighted assets by drawing down existing credit lines.

Deutsche is admittedly better capitalised than peers like BNP Paribas and Banco Santander. It’s also less profitable, though. Analysts expect it to make a loss this year and next. If capital keeps dropping, Sewing is therefore reliant on external help, such as regulatory relief and clients paying down their credit lines, to get it back up. That’s at least plausible, but it makes Deutsche’s capital journey riskier than most. (By Liam Proud)

POVERTY PLEA. Global recessions can be useful when it comes to legal disputes. That may be the thinking of Werner Baumann, chief executive of German drug and pesticides maker Bayer, whose Roundup weed killer is claimed to have caused cancer. The $65 billion company disputes the allegations but is now saying that the new economic reality means that any settlement with 52,500 plaintiffs will have to tie up future claims and be “financially reasonable”.

Bayer’s first-quarter performance undermines that argument. EBITDA rose 10.2% to $4.76 billion and beat analyst expectations, partly driven by gains in the unit that makes the crop chemicals in question. Bayer may argue a previously rumoured $10 billion settlement is now out of reach, and admittedly its stock is worth 16% less than at the beginning of the year and cash is tight. But given the German group’s share price has outperformed German and European stock indices, plaintiffs may disagree. (By Aimee Donnellan)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.