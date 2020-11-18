Breakingviews - Corona Capital: Cycling, Unilever, Video games

Reuters Reuters

LONDON/MELBOURNE (Reuters Breakingviews) - Corona Capital is a column updated throughout the day by Breakingviews columnists around the world with short, sharp pandemic-related insights.

CYCLICAL BUSINESS. Halfords has done a good job of turning lockdown into lucre. The British auto-parts and cycle retailer faces a steeper climb converting that into long-term growth. A 7% jump in like-for-like revenue for May to October is more impressive than it looks, given that shops were shut for the early part of the period. However, with Brits hopping on to the saddle to avoid public transport or get fit, bicycle sales soared 54% and pre-tax profit doubled.

With a vaccine threatening a more normal 2021, the 550 million pound group is understandably cautious about the future. Yet there are reasons for optimism. Electronic bicycles, a massive untapped market, saw sales treble. And Halfords’ car-parts business fired on all cylinders as lockdowns eased. Furthermore, bike enthusiast and Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants more cycle paths as part of a green economic recovery. Halfords might yet avoid a cyclical downturn. (By Ed Cropley)

NOTHING BURGER. Covid-19 is expected to accelerate healthy food trends, and Unilever doesn’t want to miss out. The consumer giant expects annual sales of plant-based meat and dairy alternatives to grow to 1 billion euros in five to seven years, the Financial Times reported. That’s a fivefold increase on this year’s estimate.

Annual growth of 26%-38% might sound like a lot, but it’s underwhelming as a proportion of the group’s 50 billion euros in yearly sales. It’s also undercooked compared to others’ high hopes for the switch from animal products. For example, analysts predict annual revenue growth of more than 50% for vegetarian innovator Beyond Meat in 2021-2022, according to Refinitiv. Unlike this showy upstart, 133 billion euro Unilever has an established global distribution network and products already undergoing the animal-free makeover. Its vegetarian and vegan ambitions deserve more bite. (By Dasha Afanasieva)

SMOOTH SAILING. It’s full speed ahead for Sea. The Singapore-based video-games, e-commerce and digital payments company doubled sales in the third quarter from a year earlier, to $1.2 billion, and flagged a rosier outlook for the rest of 2020. Its mobile hit “Free Fire” attracted more gamers while an online shopping surge helped get more customers using the associated electronic wallet.

The rapid expansion came at a price: Sea’s cost of revenue nearly doubled, too. Even so, growth is outpacing the broader southeast Asian market, where e-commerce penetration is lower than in China or the United States.

Investors have been eagerly jumping aboard. Not long ago, Sea’s then-President Nick Nash projected the Tencent-backed company would be worth $100 billion. When he decamped following a rocky 2017 initial public offering, its market capitalisation was $4 billion. After more than quadrupling this year, it stands at $87 billion and is on course for the 12-figure milestone. (By Jeffrey Goldfarb)

