Breakingviews - Corona Capital: Chinese RVs, BA’s CEO, UK offices

HONG KONG/LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Corona Capital is a column updated throughout the day by Breakingviews columnists around the world with short, sharp pandemic-related insights.

VAN LIFE. Fancy camper vans were all rented out over Chinaâs national holiday last week. The rage for recreational vehicles saw a shortage of rentals, Yicai Global reported. RVs are a relatively novel concept in the country. But with international travel off the agenda, and even long-range domestic travel discouraged in some cases, road trips gained appeal â and such vehicles are hygienically safer than planes, trains and hotels. The number of companies registering a luxury-caravan business rose by almost a fifth in the first six months of 2020, according to the article.

That is great news for Shanghaiâs SAIC, one of the first big automakers to enter the market. Entrepreneurs are piling in, with some supplying complementary services like RV-friendly campsites. China had around 100,000 camper vans at the end of 2019. More than 9 million U.S. households own an RV. Thereâs room for everyone to grow. (By Katrina Hamlin)

BRUTISH AIRWAYS. The self-styled âworldâs favourite airlineâ is trying to patch up relations with, well, pretty much everybody. After four turbulent years, British Airways Chief Executive Alex Cruz got the elbow on Monday from the new boss of parent International Airlines Group, Luis Gallego. Cruzâs departure should allow for a reset with UK politicians, making it easier to relax onerous quarantine rules on incoming passengers.

Snubbing a meeting with British Home Secretary Priti Patel in June wonât have helped Cruzâs fate. Although his frustrations at the countryâs flights restrictions were justified, refusing to engage looks poor. Nor could Cruz fall back on a stellar track record. On his watch, a data breach cost BA $230 million in fines, while an IT glitch left tens of thousands of passengers stranded. Unions will also remember Cruz for his 13,000 coronavirus-related job cuts. A new pair of hands on the controls may help BA chart a smoother course. (By Ed Cropley)

RENT HAUL. KKRâs contrarian property bet is starting to pay off. Last month, the buyout giant bought a 5% stake in Great Portland Estates when the London office market was looking grim. The landlordâs shares had fallen 30% since the start of the year, and a fresh wave of infections was threatening to force more workers to work from home. But on Monday the company said it collected 87% of its rent from office tenants due for the month of October, a jump from 74% in June.

Great Portland Estates shares have risen 16% since KKR disclosed its stake. The private equity group may be hoping that even though 80% of London workers are still at home, companies will keep paying for unused space. Some are even expanding: in the quarter ending Sept. 30, GPE signed new leases worth 2.3 million pounds. The London office market is not dead yet. (By Aimee Donnellan)

