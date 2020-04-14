Breakingviews - Corona Capital: Carlyle/Pioneer, AB InBev, Credit

Reuters Reuters

HONG KONG/LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Corona Capital is a daily column updated throughout the day by Breakingviews columnists around the world with short, sharp pandemic-related insights.

TAKING CREDIT. It is getting rough and tumble in mergers and acquisitions. Carlyle just threw a one-two punch at Pioneer Credit, an Australian debt collector that it agreed to buy in December. First, the private equity firm threatened to withdraw A$142 million ($91 million) of funding because of alleged defaults, which Pioneer denies. Then, Carlyle cited breaches and material adverse changes to its A$120 million buyout. It gave its target five days to sort things out.

With all the doubt, Pioneer’s shares tumbled 56% on Tuesday. Pioneer reckons Carlyle is just using the pandemic to squeeze it. That wouldn’t be surprising, even considering Pioneer’s many troubles. As the financial crisis unfolded over a decade ago, several private equity firms tried to back out of deals. And in 2016 Carlyle itself haggled down the original $8 billion price tag for data storage firm Veritas after banks struggled to syndicate the buyout debt in a tough market. Pioneer says it’ll fight back, but it may have a limited amount of leverage. (By Jeffrey Goldfarb)

PINT HALF-EMPTY. Anheuser-Busch InBev halved its dividend and delayed its annual general meeting because of uncertainty caused by the coronavirus crisis. This will save the world’s biggest brewer around $1.1 billion, a small contribution to bringing down its $95.5 billion debt pile.

The good news for AB InBev Chief Executive Carlos Brito is that people are boozing more at home to get through this difficult time: sales have spiked in the United States, AB InBev’s biggest market. But with bars and restaurants shut across much of the world, the overall outlook is dire but uncertain. Even after cutting the dividend, the group is likely way off Brito’s target of bringing net debt below 4 times EBITDA this year: analyst forecasts compiled by Refinitiv put it at 4.9 times. Still, there’s scope for more radical action if the crisis endures. Delaying the payment to June 11 from early May gives Brito time to further trim the dividend if necessary. (By Dasha Afanasieva)

ROSE-TINTED SWAPS. Whoever said central banks were out of ammunition? The perceived riskiness of European companies has fallen sharply in recent days, according to the credit default swap market, boosted by the Federal Reserve’s plans to buy junk-rated debt and hopes the coronavirus crisis is easing.

The Markit iTraxx Crossover index of swaps based on debt issued by European sub-investment grade companies has fallen back to around 460 basis points in morning trading on Tuesday, down from a recent peak of over 700 basis points, according to Refinitiv data. The current spread would be enough to compensate for a default rate of about 8% over the next year, according to Breakingviews calculations. That’s roughly in line with S&P’s forecasts, but far below its more pessimistic scenario of an 11% failure rate. Defaults exceeded 12% in both of the last two credit cycles. (By Neil Unmack)

