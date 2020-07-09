Breakingviews - Corona Capital: British homes, Asian skies

Reuters Reuters

LONDON/MUMBAI (Reuters Breakingviews) - Corona Capital is a daily column updated throughout the day by Breakingviews columnists around the world with short, sharp pandemic-related insights.

LATEST

- British homes

- Up in the air

EXTRA BOOST. British housebuilder Persimmon said on Thursday that revenue plunged more than 30% to 1.2 billion pounds for the six months ended June 30 after the housing market screeched to a halt during two months of lockdown as potential buyers were generally unable to visit homes.

But things aren’t all bad. Customer demand in the six weeks since its sales offices in England reopened in mid-May showed signs of life, with around 30% more weekly average net private sales reservations than last year. On top of that, Chancellor Rishi Sunak confirmed on Wednesday that he will give the housing market a tax break, at a cost of 3.8 billion pounds. Thursday’s hint of a recovery pushed Persimmon shares up more than 5% and suggests Sunak jumped the gun. With the economy expected to contract almost 9% this year, the money may be needed elsewhere. (By Dasha Afanasieva)

UP IN THE AIR. AirAsia’s problems will travel to regional peers. The Malaysian carrier is in talks to raise funds, Reuters reported on Thursday, a day after auditor EY doubted its ability to operate as a going concern and a stock plunge left it with a $550 million market value. Apart from the lifelines handed to Cathay Pacific and Singapore Airlines, there has been a dearth of official support for the industry.

AirAsia could merge with its compatriot, Malaysia Airlines, given the latter’s sovereign backer Khazanah Nasional has played down the idea of a bailout for the flag carrier. Or it could sell off its stake in its Indian joint venture to the Tata group, which is also the sole contender in the fraught privatisation of Air India, according to local news site Times Now. Covid-19 disruptions might force Asian carriers into an overdue tidy-up. (By Una Galani)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.