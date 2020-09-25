Breakingviews - Corona Capital: Boohoo, Tycoons, IPOs, China & EM

Reuters Reuters

LONDON/MUMBAI (Reuters Breakingviews) - Corona Capital is a daily column updated throughout the day by Breakingviews columnists around the world with short, sharp pandemic-related insights.

FASHION VICTIMS. Boohooâs supply chain cleanup is as cheap as its throwaway skirts and shoes. Shares in the 4.5 billion pound retailer soared nearly 20% on Friday even though an independent audit https://otp.tools.investis.com/clients/uk/boohoo/rns1/regulatory-story.aspx?cid=798&newsid=1418570 into its treatment of workers found âmany failingsâ in its supply chain. The review could have been worse. Media reports alleged in July that Boohoo suppliers were failing to pay staff in Leicester the minimum wage or keep them safe from the spread of Covid-19.

Investors feared the Manchester-based online retailer would have to implement a series of costly reforms that could have forced it to source stock from international suppliers in Cambodia or Turkey. Boohoo reckons the cost of implementing the changes shouldnât exceed the 10 million pounds it previously earmarked. As this is just over 10% of its 2020 pre-tax profit, it looks like a cheap way to tick the ESG box. (By Aimee Donnellan)

FRENCH PILE-UP. Media conglomerate Lagardere is becoming an increasingly crowded house. On Friday, shares in the Paris Match publisher rose by 26% after LVMH owner Bernard Arnault â a longstanding pal of eponymous Lagardere boss Arnaud â revealed a stake of over 5%. This potentially pits him against activist shareholders Amber Capital and Vivendi-owner Vincent BollorÃ©, who are agitating for board seats.

Investors appear to be hoping for a lucrative kiss-and-break-up. True, loss-making Lagardereâs main profit generator â its omnipresent French travel retail kiosks â has been whacked by the pandemic. But Arnault, who already owns a stake in Lagardereâs holding company, might be interested in those plus the companyâs media assets, which include influential business newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche. And BollorÃ© could take publishing arm Hachette. Still, any sales would have to pass by Lagardere himself, who controls the business via an archaic legal structure. Shareholder excitement looks premature. (By Christopher Thompson)

WAVING, NOT DROWNING. The Shanghai-London Stock Connect pipeline is back. The troubled initiative, launched in 2015 to forge trading ties between the UK and China, has recorded its third offering in the British capital. Hydroelectric group China Yangtze Power secured $2 billion in global depositary receipts via a secondary listing.

The $61 billion issuer gets capital at a small discount to its Shanghai-listed shares without having to negotiate Chinese capital controls. Global funds get exposure to a sector that gains from President Xi Jinpingâs banishing of carbon emissions by 2060. That said, after pricing at the bottom of the range, the final amount is well below the maximum $3.4 billion the company initially hoped to raise.

Still, Covid-19 market jitters and tensions between London and Beijing over Hong Kong mean itâs an achievement to get the deal away at all. The rapprochement may indicate that itâs even harder for Chinese companies to raise capital in the United States. (By George Hay)

NOT SO FAST. Chinaâs domestic rebound is not rubbing off so much on its emerging market peers. For them, after an initial burst of growth, all the signs point to a slower pace of recovery, say Capital Economics researchers. They note two main problems. First, exports will remain weak as the developed world economies shift into slower gear. Second, in places like India and much of Latin America, new cases remain high, spurring precautionary behaviour even where lockdown restrictions have eased.

The difference is stark. A China Activity Proxy, compiled by the London-based research group, suggests economic growth in the Peopleâs Republic rose 4.8% year-on-year in August, and is broadly back at a pre-crisis trend. Excluding China, emerging market retail sales and industrial production are still down by minus-3.5% and minus-5.5% in year-on-year terms. The contrast will likely be sharpened when Chinaâs so-called Golden Week holiday, typically a shopping bonanza, kicks off next week. (By Una Galani)

