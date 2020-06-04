Breakingviews - Corona Capital: Bonds, Booze, Cars, Scandal

Reuters Reuters

LONDON/HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Corona Capital is a daily column updated throughout the day by Breakingviews columnists around the world with short, sharp pandemic-related insights.

LATEST

- ECB and high-yield debt

- Remy Cointreau

- German carmakers

- Dentsu

GUARDIAN ANGEL. Bond markets are on tenterhooks to see if European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde will follow her U.S. counterpart Jerome Powell by hoovering up junk-rated debt, or at least bonds issued by companies that have lost their investment-grade status as a result of the pandemic. The case for buying so-called fallen angels has eased since the peak of the crisis. Markets are functioning better, and investors are keen to buy risky assets. The volume of investment-grade debt being downgraded roughly halved in May to 51 billion euros, analysts at Bank of America reckon.

Still, the difference between the yield on European corporate bonds rated BBB, the lowest investment-grade rating, and the highest junk ranking of BB is still 201 basis points, roughly 30 basis points above the five-year average. Sovereign downgrades would mean further pain for companies in indebted European Union countries. Lagarde has reason to ease investors’ anxiety. (By Neil Unmack)

OTHER SIDE OF THE COIN(TREAU). Remy Cointreau is finding comfort in unexpected places. The cognac maker reported better-than-expected sales for the year ending March, with only an 11% decline. The distiller now thinks its revenue will decline 45% in the quarter to June 30, instead of previous guidance of 50%-55%, and is hoping for a “strong recovery” in the second half of the year. The good spirits reflect Remy’s high presence in Asia, which is recovering more quickly from the pandemic, and more favourable trends in the United States.

True, fears of further sanctions against European produce from U.S. President Donald Trump seem to have subsided. But it’s premature to discount the effect that demonstrations sweeping the nation could have on appetite for premium spirits. And, with pandemic-spooked consumers less likely to meet in bars, a V-shaped recovery is unlikely. The 9% rise in Remy’s share price in 2020 looks excessive. (By Dasha Afanasieva)

BOLT FROM THE BLUE. Shares in German carmakers BMW, Volkswagen and Daimler all fell on Thursday morning after the government nixed proposals for a 5 billion euro industry-wide scheme to subsidise auto purchases. Instead, Chancellor Angela Merkel’s much anticipated stimulus only targeted electric vehicles – a mere 8% of total registrations in the first four months of the year, according to the German Association of the Automotive Industry.

Mercedes-Benz maker Daimler and BMW – not to mention Tesla – look particularly badly treated: the state’s proposed 6,000 euro subsidy, on top of a 3,000 euro manufacturer’s stipend, will mostly apply to e-vehicles costing 40,000 euros or less, thereby excluding their pricier rides. However, that should benefit Volkswagen, which is set to launch its first mass-market battery car – the ID3 – starting at less than 30,000 euros this summer. (By Christopher Thompson)

CAMPAIGN CONTROVERSY. It’s not exactly a great promotion for Dentsu. The Japanese advertising giant is caught in the crossfire over a nearly $700 million government contract it was awarded to provide administrative services for the country’s programme to help virus-stricken small- and medium-sized businesses. The backlash centres on the use of a related company and subcontractors, which opposition lawmakers say is a waste of taxpayer funds that also could delay their distribution.

Finding efficient ways to get money to people in need has been a challenge for authorities around the world, but for $8 billion Dentsu the uproar is especially inopportune. Its performance and stock price already have been hammered by earlier fears of a cancellation of this year’s Tokyo Olympics, for which it rounded up domestic sponsors. Any public perception problems risk additional fallout. It sounds like an important spin job for a high-powered agency. (By Sharon Lam)

