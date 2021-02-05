Breakingviews - Corona Capital: BNP, Beer, Planes, Paint, Debt

Reuters Reuters

LONDON/HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Corona Capital is a daily column updated throughout the day by Breakingviews columnists around the world with short, sharp pandemic-related insights.

LATEST

- BNP Paribas

- Carlsberg

- Private jets

- PPG vs. Akzo Nobel

- Green debt

FRENCH CHEEK. Jean-Laurent Bonnafé has confounded investor pessimism in the euro zone’s biggest bank by assets. He can do so again. On Friday the boss of $64 billion BNP Paribas revealed surging trading income offset a revenue fall in retail lending to keep its 2020 top line broadly flat. At 66 basis points, BNP’s bad debt charges as a proportion of lending were roughly half that of regional rival Banco Santander. All of this ensured Bonnafé made good on a pledge that annual earnings would drop by no more than a fifth: excluding one-offs, net profit fell by 19% to 6.8 billion euros.

The trading boost probably won’t last. But if Bonnafé grows the top line by 3% as Europe recovers, then the lender can make a handy 8% return on tangible equity even if costs and bad debt charges stay broadly similar, according to Breakingviews calculations. The bank’s shares are currently trading at just 60% of tangible book – implying a much smaller 6% return. Bonnafé may soon have more to boast about. (By Christopher Thompson)

MARGIN CEILING. Carlsberg is narrowing its valuation gap against rivals. The Danish brewer was the first to report 2020 results on Friday, pleasing investors with a commitment for a 3% to 10% increase in operating profit. Harder hit by Covid-19, the maker of Tuborg and Somersby cider trades at 21 times 2021 earnings compared to more than double that at Heineken, Refinitiv data show.

To achieve that, boss Cees ‘t Hart plans to stick with some pandemic cost-cutting, which helped grow last year’s operating margin 70 basis points to 16.6%; the company’s travel budget will be 30% lower than last year.

There are limits to what he can do. Brewers have struggled with the closure of bars which allow them to sell drinks at a higher margin. The company hopes things return to normal in June. Failing this,‘t Hart may be stuck in nomad’s land: higher costs in marketing without the top line boost. (By Dasha Afanasieva)

FORMATION FLYING. Global Infrastructure Partners and Blackstone have agreed a sensible ceasefire in their dogfight over Signature Aviation, which runs small airports for the mega-rich, mainly in the United States. Having bid up the UK-listed firm’s market value to 3.4 billion pounds, more than 50% above its original worth, the buyout groups are now joining forces. Rival Carlyle has also been circling. But with heavyweight Signature investor Bill Gates ensconced in the cockpit alongside them, GIP and Blackstone are going to take some outmanoeuvring.

Ending hostilities is probably wise. Although Signature may be a coronavirus winner, with high-fliers eschewing commercial flights, its valuation was looking lofty. Breakingviews reckoned in January that GIP might be looking at a measly 13% internal rate of return. And private aviation has its risks, not least from the climate change movement. Gates should know: He’s about to publish a book on the subject. (By Ed Cropley)

PAINT JOB. The tussle over Tikkurila is turning into a full-on art-auction frenzy. Pittsburgh-based PPG Industries on Thursday raised its all-share offer for the Finnish paint maker to 1.5 billion euros, trumping a 1.4 billion euro bid from arch-rival Akzo Nobel. That earlier bid already looked like an overpriced impressionist splurge [. At well over double Tikkurila’s share price in early December, and nearly 18 times its forecast EBITDA for this year, PPG’s response has a tinge of the surreal.

PPG and Akzo have history. In 2017, the 17 billion euro chemicals heavyweight enlisted the Dutch government and unions to fend off a takeover attempt by its $33 billion rival. That explains the animosity, but not the loss of perspective. PPG trades on 13 times this year’s EBITDA. After tax, its shareholders can expect a measly 3% return on their investment, well below their Finnish target’s cost of capital of 5%. Salvador Dali would be amused. (By Ed Cropley)

DEBT OF GRATITUDE. Covid-19 has paved the way for sustainable bonds to flourish. The novel notes are being deployed to fund everything from hospitals to unemployment relief as borrowers become more comfortable using debt that pledges proceeds to environmental and social projects. Global issuance is forecast to rise by a third this year to top $650 billion, Moody’s estimates.

Investors are keen. Alibaba’s, $5 billion U.S. bond deal, which priced on Friday, included a 20-year sustainable tranche – the company’s first. The overall offering attracted orders of some $30 billion. Analysts at BNP Paribas reckon sustainable bonds offer buyers higher yields, some 4 basis points more, than conventional new issues.

The risk is that debt markets will prioritise the health crisis and delay environmental projects. But climate-conscious stimulus packages and policies from governments in Europe and elsewhere will offer a boost. The backlog coupled with demands for fresh funds should see the green variety enjoy a bonanza year. (By Katrina Hamlin)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.