Breakingviews - Corona Capital: Banks, Cards, Insurers

MELBOURNE/LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Corona Capital is a daily column updated throughout the day by Breakingviews columnists around the world with short, sharp pandemic-related insights.

LATEST

- Commonwealth Bank

- Moonpig IPO

- Elliott/Sampo

WISHFUL THINKING. What does it take to improve the banking industry’s reputation? Matt Comyn, chief executive of Australia’s largest lender Commonwealth Bank, said on Monday he hopes treating customers properly and helping shield the economy from the worst impact of the pandemic “has gone some way” to doing so.

Two years after a scathing Royal Commission report lambasted the country’s banks, clients are somewhat more satisfied with them than they were in 2019, according to market research firm Roy Morgan. Even so, redemption can take a long time. U.S. watchdogs’ efforts in 2016 to tackle the crummy banking cultures that the 2008 financial crisis laid bare came just as Wells Fargo’s fake-accounts fiasco erupted.

Indeed, Australian banks’ past wrongdoings are still dealing with allegations of laundering drug money and enabling illicit payments to people exploiting children. Comyn may be right that the pandemic cleaned up his bank’s reputation somewhat, but there’s plenty of dirt left to scrub. (By Antony Currie)

WE'LL MISS YOU! Moonpig’s private equity backers are putting a big, fat leaving card in the post. Shares in the e-greetings retailer jumped 24% on its debut on Tuesday. Including debt, that values the group at nearly 19 times 2022 EBITDA, based on its recent growth trajectory. Yet the 350 pence per share listing price means the buyout groups, led by London-based Exponent, that bought Moonpig in 2016 are pocketing 520 million pounds, assuming they sell their full allotment of stock.

At 43% of Moonpig’s post-IPO share capital, Exponent is saying goodbye to an unusually large slice, given the minimum 25% free float typically required by London stock market rules. Nor is Moonpig raising lots of extra cash. The 5.7 million new shares sold will bring in just 20 million pounds. But these are not typical times. Demand for new listings, especially if they come with an online, virus-proof bent, is red-hot. Exponent will doubtless be celebrating with more than a card. (By Ed Cropley)

BLURRED VISION. A wandering eye can cause problems in any union. It seems to be the biggest gripe Elliott Management has with Finnish insurer Sampo, which gobbled up UK peer Hastings Insurance Services amid the pandemic last year. Paul Singer’s fund, which owns a 3% stake in the 20 billion euro insurer, laid out a list of demands on Tuesday including a call to avoid any new deals outside the Nordics. It also wants Sampo to distribute half its 4.3 billion euro stake in Nordea Bank to shareholders.

The Hastings deal has done little for Sampo’s stock market rating. The property and casualty specialist trades on a 14 times forward earnings multiple versus its peer Tryg, valued at 21 times, according to Refinitiv data. Singer’s group says if Sampo follows its advice it can unlock 8 billion euros of value. The insurer’s board may unveil a new strategy on Feb. 24. Given the shares’ lacklustre multiple, it may struggle to reject Elliott’s demands. (By Aimee Donnellan)

