Breakingviews - Corona Capital: Alstom, Korean Air, UK activism

Reuters Reuters

LONDON/MUMBAI (Reuters Breakingviews) - Corona Capital is a daily column updated throughout the day by Breakingviews columnists around the world with short, sharp pandemic-related insights.

LATEST

- Alstom capital hike

- Korean air defence

- Countryside broadside

ON TIME. Alstom has been quick out of the capital-raising blocks after last week’s positive news on a potential vaccine. The French train maker on Monday launched a 2 billion euro rights issue to help pay for its $8.4 billion acquisition of Bombardier’s locomotive division. The share rally that followed last week’s update from Pfizer and Germany’s BioNTech makes it easier for equity investors to clamber aboard.

It’s the second time viral market gyrations have given Alstom shareholders a leg-up in a deal always seen as Plan B after regulators thwarted a coupling with Germany’s Siemens. In September, Chief Executive Henri Poupart-Lafarge cut his offer to Bombardier by $350 million. After last week’s vaccine-related gains, Alstom shares are 15% higher than their Nov. 4 low. That Alstom shares strengthened slightly on Monday morning despite news of the capital hike is testament to the company’s good timing. (By Ed Cropley)

GOLDEN TICKET. Buying a pandemic-hit rival may give Korean Air Lines and its owner a flight path over corporate governance activists. The $4.3 billion carrier will spend https://www.hanjinkal.co.kr/en/communityid/86/view.do?listIn=Y&idx=2248 1.8 trillion won ($1.6 billion) to become the majority shareholder of indebted Asiana Airlines, paving the way for a combined airline that will have a 60% market share on international routes.

The deal has Seoul’s backing: Korea Development Bank will buy shares and bonds from Korean Air’s listed parent, Hanjin Kal, to help fund the deal. The involvement of KDB, which is a creditor to the target airline too, spares the government from directly funding a bailout and might limit job losses. Yet shareholder activists worry that the deal gives Hanjin’s management a powerful ally against efforts to overhaul its board. It’s a convoluted rescue all around. (By Una Galani)

DOUBLE WHAMMY. Brexit and the pandemic are making British companies more enticing to foreign investors. Just look at Countryside Properties, the 2 billion pound building company which is the target of hedge fund Browning West. The U.S. investor, which has acquired an 8% stake, is demanding Chief Executive Iain McPherson break up the company and give it a seat on the board.

Countryside is a vulnerable target. The housebuilder’s share price, which is down 9% since the beginning of the year, faces further pressure due to uncertainty over the terms of Britain’s departure from the European Union. A government tax break on house purchases which has propped up transactions is due to expire in March. British insurer RSA lured a more friendly approach from Canadian and Danish buyers Intact Financial and Tryg this month. But with their defences weakened, other British companies may face more aggressive action. (By Aimee Donnellan)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.