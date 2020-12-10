Breakingviews - Chinese Icarus escapes Ingram Micro unsinged

Reuters Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - China’s HNA took off as a serial acquirer of overseas assets between 2015 and 2017, buying hotels, golf courses and even a stake in Deutsche Bank. The purchase of U.S. electronics distributor Ingram Micro for around $7 billion including debt epitomized the short-lived deal binge. Like the other exploits at the now grounded HNA, it’s being unwound. The sale of Ingram Micro to Platinum Equity, at what looks like a slightly higher price, is a lucky escape.

HNA spent a soaring $67 billion on acquisitions, largely fueled by debt, during a three-year period, according to Dealogic. It came hurtling back to earth when its home-turf regulators clamped down. With the implosion worsened by the coronavirus and local authorities in Hainan leading asset sales, the company's ambitions are now ashes.

Ingram Micro, though, has just trudged along. The rise of cloud computing is reducing the relative importance of hardware. Still, the company’s $47 billion of revenue in 2019 was larger than the $43 billion it booked in 2015, as the company grew in areas such as fulfilling e-commerce orders for non-tech firms. Moreover, margins have improved.

Private-equity shop Platinum is recognizing that by shelling out modestly more than HNA paid for the company, according to the deal announced on Wednesday. Platinum must believe it can wring more out of Ingram Micro in the coming years. HNA, whose flight since 2015 has resembled Icarus’s, has at least inked one investment exit without being burned.

