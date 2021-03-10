Breakingviews - China's dovish target hides hawkish fist

Reuters Reuters

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Chinese officials won't sweat to keep the economy on target this year. Expanding output by over 6%, or $934 billion in inflation-adjusted terms, looks easy given 2020's low base and ample fiscal support. Such a low bar gives President Xi Jinping room to keep up pressure on bad debt and crack down on misbehaving industries. For investors, that could mean more volatility in the offing.

Beijing’s decision to revert to a GDP goal, having skipped setting one last year amidst the pandemic, is less pro-growth than it looks. Fiscal support is larger than expected, to be sure, with the budget deficit and special bonds quota for local governments down just slightly from 2020's record levels. On the other hand, activity should expand at over 6% with almost no intervention at the current pace. Most expect far more than that. The IMF projects 8.1%. As ING's Iris Pang puts it, over 6% is like having no target at all.

Setting a bare minimum, as opposed to an ambitious target, frees the People’s Bank of China from having to pump credit into the system. It is telling that the government plans to let money supply growth fall back in line with nominal GDP – which could be much lower than a 10.1% surge last year. That makes it easier for officials to keep selectively squeezing asset bubbles in top-tier properties and equities, and let more state zombies fail. Having smashed China’s peer-to-peer lending industry and reined in financial technology giant Ant, PBOC party chief Guo Shuqing has shown he is serious about financial risk. He also leans hawkish on interest rates.

The Five Year Plan published last Friday also sets other spending priorities, not all of which generate high GDP numbers up front. Research and development, for example, is to grow by over 7% per year over the next five years, after the U.S. government tried to deny companies like telecoms giant Huawei access to American hardware and software. With less easy money sloshing around the system, and the same discipline-minded crew attacking speculators and restructuring inefficient industries, Chinese markets could have a rockier time this year than during the outbreak.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.