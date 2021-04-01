Breakingviews - Capital Calls - Vinci energy deal needs work to stack up

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - PARISIAN CHIC. Staying fashionable costs money. So says spendthrift Vinci. Shares in the 52 billion euro French industrial group rose 3% on Thursday after it agreed to pay 4.9 billion euros in cash to expand its share of en vogue renewables by buying part of Spain’s ACS. True, it looks like the company headed by Xavier Huillard negotiated a modest discount from the original price. But a lack of cost savings means Huillard will have to grow his operating profit briskly to make it work.

The deal gives the ACS division an enterprise value of 4.2 billion euros, once 700 million euros of net cash is deducted. Assume Huillard can increase the unit’s 375 million euros it made in annual operating profit between 2018 and 2020 by 10% over the next few years. Taxed at 30%, that implies the purchase could add 289 million euros to Huillard’s bottom line, broadly in line with Vinci’s estimated 7% cost of capital. He will need a strong tailwind. (By Christopher Thompson)

