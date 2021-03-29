Breakingviews - Capital Calls - Suez Canal reopens. Cue the lawyers

Reuters Reuters

SUE US. The Ever Given’s removal from its unscheduled berth in the Suez Canal on Monday allowed for the smooth resumption of trade between Asia and Europe. It also opens up an epic legal battle over who is owed what for the week-long debacle. The bill could run into billions.

Egypt can justifiably claim $100 million in lost transit fees, especially if it has to offer cut-price rates to the 400-odd ships held in line. Meanwhile, operators like Moller-Maersk have re-routed dozens of vessels around South Africa, a detour costing probably $500,000 per ship in fuel alone. But that’s chicken feed compared to the other claims stacking up against the ship’s owners, Japan’s Shoei Kisen KK, and UK P&I Club, the providers of its cover. Nearly a third of global container traffic goes through the canal each day. German insurer Allianz reckons the hit could be up to $10 billion. Lawyers, start your engines. (By Ed Cropley)

