Breakingviews - Capital Calls - SPAC silence isn’t golden

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - BLANK TONGUES. Managers of special-purpose acquisition companies are giving investors the silent treatment. When hosting calls to explain their chosen transactions – such as Bespoke Capital Acquisition’s deal for Vintage Wine Estates, Jaws Spitfire Acquisition’s purchase of Velo3D, or BowX Acquisition’s deal with WeWork, SPAC executives and chieftains of their targets are not opening the line to questions.

Unlike a public company announcing a major deal, they don't tend to make themselves available other than for set-piece presentations. Often Q&A sessions on investor calls are little more than an opportunity for analysts to lavish praise on management anyway. And there are benefits to SPAC disclosures: They are usually detailed, including projections for the business, and everyone receives the same information.

Still, the no-questions habit misses any opportunity to put the architects of a SPAC deal on the spot publicly, perhaps even to address said projections. With the SPAC market red hot and the dealmakers in line for massive payouts, it's not unreasonable to think they should answer for their decisions. (By Lauren Silva Laughlin)

