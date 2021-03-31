Breakingviews - Capital Calls - Saudi Arabia adds new scratch to crown jewel

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - SLASH AND GRAB. Mohammed bin Salman has found a new source of cash for his 12 trillion riyal ($3.2 trillion) pivot away from oil: company dividends. The Saudi crown prince said on Tuesday that $1.9 trillion oil giant Saudi Aramco and its new acquisition Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC) could supply 60% of the private sector’s $1.3 trillion contribution to his 2030 plan, by lowering dividends and diverting cash to diversification projects.

The good news for the non-state investors holding just over 1.5% of Aramco is that MbS won’t be pinching their dividends. In essence, the prince is just spelling out what dividends already being paid to the state will be used for. But while Aramco Chief Executive Amin Nasser claimed on Wednesday that the scheme was “voluntary”, it underscores minority investors’ lack of control over the company. That in itself is another reason to avoid any future Aramco equity offerings. (By George Hay)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.