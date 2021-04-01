Markets

Breakingviews - Capital Calls - Rolls-Royce boss straps himself in tighter

Contributor
Reuters Reuters
Published
Reuters Reuters


LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Concise insights on global finance in the Covid-19 era.

-------------------------------------------------

CHOCKS AWAY. Rolls-Royce’s chief executive chose a good moment to double down on the struggling aero-engine maker. Over the next three years, Warren East will receive 30% of his base pay in shares, according to the 8 billion pound firm’s annual report released on Thursday. That ties his personal fortunes more closely to those of his employer. Happily for East, his declaration of faith coincided with another vote of confidence from Exor Chairman John Elkann.

In his annual letter to shareholders, the Agnelli family scion revealed that over the course of 2020 the investment vehicle had taken a stake in Rolls, whose market value plunged to nearly 3 billion pounds in October as it sought 2 billion pounds from shareholders. Elkann praised East’s “decisive” crisis management and said that Rolls was well placed for recovery as airlines get back in the sky and the engineer’s maintenance revenue returns. So far, their faith is paying off – Rolls’ shares rose 4%. (By Ed Cropley)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular