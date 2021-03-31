Markets

Breakingviews - Capital Calls - Moutai's conservatism tests investor patience

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - LOWBALLED. China's $393 bln liquor giant appears to have no interest in cheering up investors battered by a heavy sell-off. Kweichow Moutai, the country's biggest stock by market value whose much coveted baijiu liquor fetches a whopping 90% gross margin, said it will grow revenue by 10.5% in 2021. That’s up from 10.3% last year but way off Daiwa analysts' forecast of 25%, and much slower than rival Luzhou Laojiao's estimated compounded growth of 24% to 2022.  

Such conservatism seems hard to square given strong market demand for the drink. Investors had been suspicious of management's penchant to serve local government interests and accused it of channelling profit to Moutai's state-controlled parent. Last year they protested against the liquor company's generous plans to fund local highway projects. Shares have already dropped 20% from their February peak amid broader concerns over monetary tightening. Investors looking for a pick-me-up may be disappointed. (By Yawen Chen)

