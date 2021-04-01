Breakingviews - Capital Calls - Mastercard opens African mobile money account

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - MONEY ON THE MOVE. Africa’s mobile money revolution is attracting a big hitter. Global payments giant Mastercard on Thursday announced it’s investing $100 million into Airtel Africa’s cash-transfer unit, which lets users zap each other money via basic mobile phone handsets. The deal values the division, which operates in 14 countries, at $2.65 billion, over a third of its parent’s total enterprise value.

The valuation of 12 times the unit’s expected EBITDA this year, compared with the 4 times multiple at which its parent trades, may prompt other African telecommunications operators to go digging for value in their mobile money coffers. By the same yardstick M-Pesa, the pioneering mobile payments offering owned by $13 billion Kenyan operator Safaricom, would be worth $4 billion, assuming revenue of $660 million this year and an EBITDA margin similar to Airtel’s 49%. With the continent’s mobile phone markets increasingly saturated, operators see sense in jumping on the payments revolution rumbling round the globe. (By Ed Cropley)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.